snhu - USO

Operation: Back of the Net

July 2, 20177:14PM EDT

Major League Soccer has partnered with Southern New Hampshire University and the USO to help keep our service members connected to family, home and country. SNHU will donate $3,000 to the USO for every goal scored by U.S. clubs between July 1 and July 6.

You can be a Force Behind the Forces by retweeting videos and tweets from the official @MLS account that use #SNHUgoals. Every retweet will result in an additional $1 donated from SNHU to the USO.

GOALS SCORED

21

DONATED TO THE USO

$63,000

