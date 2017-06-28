Kick Off: Dramatic finish in Canadian Ch'ship | 7 Open Cup matches tonight

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Toronto repeat as Canadian champs

Sebastian Giovinco bagged his second goal of the Canadian Championship final second leg deep into stoppage time, earning the home side a decisive 2-1 victory over arch rivals Montreal on Tuesday night. By completing a 3-2 aggregate win, the hosts claimed their second straight national crown and record sixth overall. READ MORE

Though the joy of victory was still fresh for the Reds, they showed no signs of resting on their laurels. In fact, Greg Vanney's boys are taking the Voyageurs Cup triumph as the first step on wining a treble. READ MORE

Holders Dallas reach Open Cup QFs

Recent injury returnees Mauro Diaz and Ryan Hollinghead scored to help FC Dallas continue their US Open Cup title defense with a 3-1 Round of 16 victory over visiting Colorado on Tuesday night. RECAP

Tuesday loss featured plenty of injury to go with the insult of elimination for Colorado, who saw key figures Shkelzen Gashi, Dillon Powers and Axel Sjoberg leave the game with various knocks. READ MORE

You can get ready for Wednesday's US Open Cup matches with our mega preview. Among the tilts: the high-powered duo of Atlanta United and Chicago will hit the road in hopes of avoiding upsets by lower-league foes Miami FC and Cincinnati. PREVIEWS

Slight shift in Power Rankings

Columbus Crew SC were the only club to rise as many as two rungs in the latest edition of the MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings, while Orlando City dropped out of the Top 10 with the week's biggest fall. READ MORE

Larin back in Lions' den

Orlando City strike star Cyle Larin has been cleared for his return to action after passing through the league's Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health program. The 22-year-old missed three MLS games following a DUI arrest earlier this month. READ MORE

Injury bay: Feilhaber, Reyna

Though he will be out indefinitely with an ankle sprain, Benny Feilhaber and Sporting KC are relieved by the diagnosis. The club feared the worst when their ace playmaker had to be removed after a nasty Nathan Smith tackle in Saturday's win over the LA Galaxy. READ MORE

Over in Vancouver, offseason catch Yordi Reyna could be set for his club debut over the weekend. Though the attacker is not yet ready to start, he is expected to dress at Chicago on Saturday and could work 15-20 minutes. READ MORE

Transfer talk: Sneijder, Zimmerman

According to ESPN, Galatasaray's Netherlands star Wesley Sneijder is in the crosshairs of MLS expansion side LAFC. READ MORE

Elsewhere, Metro's Kristian Dyer reports that Champions League entrants Hoffenheim have joined the crowd gathering around FC Dallas defender Walker Zimmerman. READ MORE

