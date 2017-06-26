2017 US Open Cup Round of 16 Previews: Tuesday and Wednesday, June 27-28

The tournament's defending champions kick off this round of the Open Cup by welcoming an MLS Western Conference counterpart on Tuesday night, a matchup of two teams in need of some momentum. FC Dallas have won just once in their last eight league games, while the Rapids have seen a three-game home winning streak dissolve into back-to-back losses.

Colorado are 0-7-0 on the road in MLS play this year and needed a furious three-goal comeback to avoid an upset loss to USL side Oklahoma City Energy in the USOC Fourth Round. Meanwhile FCD have lost just once at home in the league, though they did require a last-gasp own goal to beat the Tulsa Roughnecks in the previous round of cup action.