2017 US Open Cup Round of 16 Previews: Tuesday and Wednesday, June 27-28

FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids
Tuesday, June 27 - 8 PM ET
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Tx.
WATCH: mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
The tournament's defending champions kick off this round of the Open Cup by welcoming an MLS Western Conference counterpart on Tuesday night, a matchup of two teams in need of some momentum. FC Dallas have won just once in their last eight league games, while the Rapids have seen a three-game home winning streak dissolve into back-to-back losses.
Colorado are 0-7-0 on the road in MLS play this year and needed a furious three-goal comeback to avoid an upset loss to USL side Oklahoma City Energy in the USOC Fourth Round. Meanwhile FCD have lost just once at home in the league, though they did require a last-gasp own goal to beat the Tulsa Roughnecks in the previous round of cup action.
Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City
Wednesday, June 28 - 6:30 PM ET
BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, Tx.
WATCH: mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
Sporting KC have won this tournament three times and made clear their desire to make a deep run again this year, a process that began with an emphatic 4-0 dismembering of Minnesota United earlier this month. Now their cup quest takes them to steamy Houston, where the Dynamo have been dominant this season.
The Orange fielded a reserve-heavy lineup in their Fourth Round matchup at North Carolina FC and just barely got away with it; coach Wilmer Cabrera may be compelled to play more of his starters against an experienced and motivated SKC side. These teams have yet to meet in league play this year, with two matches coming later in the season.
New England Revolution vs. D.C. United
Wednesday, June 28 - 7:30 PM ET
Jordan Field, Harvard University, Boston, Mass.
WATCH: mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
The Revs continue their Open Cup tour of area college venues (they played at Providence College in the last round) with a visit to Harvard to face off with D.C. United. New England had little trouble defeating the Rochester Rhinos of the USL on June 14 and with memories of last year's run to the USOC final fresh in their minds, may be eyeing another committed cup quest.
D.C. dispatched the tournament's most lovable underdogs, Baltimore-based amateur outfit Christos FC, in the previous round – though not without substantial effort. That game at the Maryland SoccerPlex stayed deadlocked at 1-1 so deep into the second half that United coach Ben Olsen had to bring on several first-team regulars in order to crush the Cinderellas. The Black-and-Red have won the Open Cup three times in their trophy-laden history.
Miami FC vs. Atlanta United
Wednesday, June 28 - 7:30 PM ET
Riccardo Silva Stadium, Florida International University, Miami, Fl.
WATCH: mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
The sole remaining North American Soccer League side in the Open Cup field, Alessandro Nesta's Miami FC humbled Orlando City in the Fourth Round and will carry their league's flag in a tasty-looking clash with ambitious MLS newcomers Atlanta United on FIU's campus at the edge of the Everglades.
Miami are the clear frontrunners in the NASL's Spring Season, currently in possession of a seven-point lead atop the standings with three games to go. The strike duo of Vincenzo Rennella and Stefano Pinho could pose problems for an ATL defense which has been leaky of late, particularly at home. Atlanta can respond with a fearsome attack of their own, though, with Josef Martinez likely to feature as he continues to regain top form after injury troubles.
New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union
Wednesday, June 28 - 8 PM ET
Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J.
WATCH: mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
The I-95 showdown recently dubbed the "Demolition Derby" by the Union will unfold in Open Cup play 10 days after RBNY defeated Philly at Talen Energy Stadium in league play. It's a chance for the Union to take revenge against their cross-New-Jersey counterparts, and another step towards potentially vanquishing their USOC ghosts: Philadelphia lost in both the 2014 and 2015 cup finals.
The Red Bulls are surely still stinging from Saturday's 2-0 home loss to their Gotham rivals New York City FC, and with their next league match not until July 5 at New England, are in good position to field a full-strength squad if coach Jesse Marsch desires.
FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire
Wednesday, June 28 - 8 PM ET
Nippert Stadium, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio
WATCH: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Perhaps the most eagerly-anticipated game of this round takes place on the northern banks of the Ohio River, where FCC will aim to knock off another MLS visitor in front of a packed house at Nippert Stadium. Cincy upset Columbus in the Fourth Round and the fervent crowd of more than 30,000 fans helped inspire ESPN to add Wednesday's game to its national broadcast schedule.
The Fire will be a tough nut to crack, however. Paced by Bastian Schweinsteiger, David Accam and Nemanja Nikolic, Chicago have surged towards the top of the MLS standings thanks to an 8-1 run in all competitions since May 13, and will fancy their chances to win a record-tying fifth Open Cup title for their club.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders
Wednesday, June 28 - 10:30 PM ET
Avaya Stadium, San Jose, Calif.
WATCH: mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
MLS Western Conference foes lock horns in Open Cup play by the Bay, renewing a matchup that has featured tension and even outright brawling in the past. For San Jose, it's the first game since the dismissal of revered head coach Dominic Kinnear, who was replaced by technical director Chris Leitch on Sunday.
Seattle have drawn their last two league matches and are just 1-6-3 on the road this season. Sunday's wild 2-2 Cascadia Cup draw at Portland may propel them into Wednesday's game on a high, however.
LA Galaxy vs. Sacramento Republic FC
Wednesday, June 28 - 10:30 PM ET
StubHub Center Track Stadium, Carson, Calif.
WATCH: mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
One of the three lower-division survivors will try to knock off two-time Open Cup winners the LA Galaxy when the Sacramento Republic travel to the more intimate of StubHub Center's soccer venues on Wednesday.
Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo turned to several of his younger players in LA's Fourth Round win over SoCal neighbors Orange County SC, and with a California Clasico trip to San Jose awaiting this weekend, may well do so again this time out. Republic FC are no pushovers, though, having thrashed a young Real Salt Lake side 4-1 in the previous round.