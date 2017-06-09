Rumored MLS target Zlatan Ibrahimovic now a free agent

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is officially a free agent.

The Swedish striker was included in the list of players released by their clubs according to a Premier League release on Friday, meaning Ibrahimovic is out of contract with Manchester United. In one season, he scored 28 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions, helping United win the League Cup and Europa League.

But Ibrahimovic is currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered in April, and the 6-12 month recovery period that's normal for the injury, coupled with his age, 35, means Man United are moving in a different direction.

Nonetheless, the flamboyant start has been showing his progress in rehabbing from his injury on social media and appears to have ruled out retirement at this point. So what's next?

There have been no public reports specifically linking Ibrahimovic to MLS since his injury, but the forward has been connected to teams in the league – specifically the LA Galaxy and 2018 expansion team LAFC – over the past year.

So is the time coming when Zlatan will Dare to MLS? Stay tuned.