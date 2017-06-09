Juan Quintero - Independiente Medellin - Dribbles upfield
REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Report: Colombian international Juan Quintero drawing strong MLS interest

June 9, 20175:49PM EDT
Sam StejskalContributor

Several MLS clubs have “strong” interest in Colombian international Juan Quintero, according to Metro NY’s Kristian Dyer.

Quintero, 24, is currently on the books at Portuguese club FC Porto, but has spent most of the last two seasons on loan. He's been with Colombian club Independiente Medellin since the early part of this year, scoring 10 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for the club.  

The attacking midfielder, who’s played with Colombian sides Envigado and Atletico Nacional as well as Italian Serie A club Pescara and French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes, has one goal in 13 career caps with the Colombian national team. He made three appearances for the country at the 2014 World Cup and was a part of their squad at last summer's Olympics.

Topics: 
Rumor

