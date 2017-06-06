Orlando City SC appeal red card shown to Rafael Ramos during Chicago match

Orlando City SC have filed an appeal for review of the red card shown to defender Rafael Ramos in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with the Chicago Fire.

Making his first start of the season, the Portuguese fullback earned a straight red from referee Ted Unkel for a collision with his Fire counterpart Brandon Vincent as he tracked a high ball in the 26th minute.

According to MLS rules, red cards can be rescinded if determined to be “a case of serious and obvious error.” An independent three-member panel comprised of one member of the US Soccer Federation, one member of the Canadian Soccer Association and one member of the Professional Referee Organization (PRO) will oversee the review process.

Orlando did not appeal the game’s other ejection, a straight red shown to midfielder Antonio Nocerino in the 66th minute, confirming that the Italian will be suspended for the Lions’ next league match, against Montreal on June 17 (7:30 pm ET; TVA Sports in Canada | MLS LIVE in US), and issued a fine.