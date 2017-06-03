Portland Timbers 2, San Jose Earthquakes 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The Portland Timbers returned to winning ways on Friday, as they outlasted the 10-man San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 at Providence Park.

Earthquakes midfielder Darwin Ceren picked up two yellow cards in two minutes late in the first half and was ejected. The Timbers found their breakthrough in the 50th minute on a counterattack by Diego Valeri. He doubled his tally deep in second-half stoppage time.

Goals

50' – POR – Diego Valeri Watch

94' – POR – Diego Valeri Watch

Three Things

TURNING POINT: While the Timbers seemed to largely be in control of the game before and after Ceren's red card, there is sure to be some debate about the ejection. With Ceren's cautions coming in quick succession, some will blame the player for putting in such a physical challenge so quickly after picking up his first yellow, while others will call the second yellow perhaps harsh. Regardless, the red card left the Quakes down a man for more than half the game, and largely extinguished their prospects on the night. VALERI LEADS THE WAY: Valeri started the season like the MVP frontrunner, but a minor injury cooled that off in recent weeks. Friday's performance gives him his third brace of the season, and if he can get on another run, Portland's prospects should be significantly better moving forward. TIMBERS GET ON TRACK: The win moves Portland up to third place in the Western Conference ahead of the rest of the weekend's games, and stops a five-game winless run that was threatening their solid spot in the standings. From here, they can try to rack up some points before the Gold Cup break approaches next month.

