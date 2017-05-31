Luciano Acosta -- Back to Camera -- In Orlando
USA Today Sports

Orlando City SC 2, DC United 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

May 31, 201710:13PM EDT
Ian QuillenContributor

Cyle Larin fought through Steve Birnbaum's bear hug to head home Will Johnson's free kick in the 66th minute, Giles Barnes added a late strike from distance that squeezed through Bill Hamid's hands, and Orlando City SC completed a much-needed 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Wednesday night.

Larin's eighth goal of the season and Barnes' fourth of his career against D.C. snapped the Lions' six-match winless stretch and halted United's away unbeaten run at three matches.

D.C. had plenty of chances, coming closest when defender Jonathan Spector cleared Lamar Neagle's 75th-minute effort off the line. But United has now gone 485 minutes -- more than five full matches -- without a goal from anywhere other than the penalty spot.

Goals

  • 66' - ORL - Cyle Larin
  • 88' - ORL - Giles Barnes

Next up

  • ORL: Sunday, June 2 – vs. Chicago Fire (7:30 pm ET | FS1, MLS LIVE in Canada)
  • DC: Saturday, June 1 – vs. LA Galaxy (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE)

