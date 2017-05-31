Giovani Dos Santos, Victor Vazquez make 'EA SPORTS FIFA 17' FUT TOTW

The LA Galaxy are surging up the MLS power rankings, and that's in no small part to Giovani Dos Santos' current fine form. His brace this past weekend helped LA secure a 4-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes in the latest edition of the California Clasico.

It also earned him a spot on this week's EA SPORTS FIFA 17 FUT Team of the Week, alongside the likes of Torino's Joe Hart and Roma's legendary Francesco Totti.

But he's not the only MLSer to win the nod. Toronto FC's Victor Vazquez also earned a well-deserved spot here for helping make his team arguably the best in the East.

Check out the whole squad: