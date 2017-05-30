Week 13 tifo roundup: Rivalries bring out the best from MLS supporters

A full slate of rivalry matchups meant it was another great week for MLS tifo – particularly in Seattle.

The first Sounders-Timbers matchup of the year produced one of the best tifo displays of the young season, with the Emerald City Supporters feting head coach Brian Schmetzer in style ahead of Seattle’s 1-0 win against Portland on Saturday.

Tifo: "The Rightful King Reclaims the Throne" pic.twitter.com/obnXkOQTun — Ari Liljenwall (@AriLiljenwall) May 27, 2017

The scale wasn’t quite as big up in Minnesota, but the Dark Clouds supporters came through with a solid tifo in celebration of MNUFC’s Pride Night ahead of their 1-0 win against Orlando.

Saturday’s California Clasico between San Jose and LA provided plenty of on-field fireworks, and the San Jose Ultras put on a show before the match, unfurling a tifo with the message “Old Traditions, New Generations, Future Triumphs.”

The tifo didn’t stop on Sunday, with Atlanta supporters taking a fruit-themed shot at New York City ahead of their club’s 3-1 win against NYCFC on Sunday.

Dallas got in on the action, too, with the Dallas Beer Guardians and El Matador supporters groups unveiling a tifo each ahead of FCD’s scoreless Texas Derby draw against Houston.

In case you missed our Spy v Spy themed Texas Derby tifo, here it is! Thanks to everyone who helped to make it pic.twitter.com/PlC9d8E68P — DBG (@DallasGuardians) May 29, 2017

