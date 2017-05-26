Miguel Almiron makes 'EA SPORTS FIFA' FUT Team of the Week after hat trick

The weekly accolades keep coming for Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron, who has earned a spot on EA Sports’ FIFA FUT Team of the Week.
Almiron had already earned Alcatel MLS Player of the Week honors for a second time this season, after scoring a hat trick that included the AT&T MLS Goal of the Week in a 4-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo last Saturday.
Now the Paraguayan international is among a star-studded selection that includes Manchester City’s Kun Aguero, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, and US international and Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron.
Check out all the picks:
Can't tell if #TOTW or #TOTS! 92 @paulpogba, 92 @aguerosergiokun 90 ST @woodyinho , 90 @bonucci_leo19 and 90 Son! https://t.co/RaYXh4fIDd pic.twitter.com/1Dr8prjKlg— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 24, 2017