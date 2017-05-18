Kick Off: Gerso shoots SKC to the top with midweek hat trick | Union roll

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Quick Gerso trick lifts SKC

Sporting KC winger Gerso notched a hat trick in just 13 minutes to spark a 3-0 victory over visiting champs Seattle on Wednesday. The victory sent the Missouri Azzurri to the top of the West standings. RECAP

The hosts required some heroics from netminder Tim Melia prior to intermission, and then exploded in the second half after coach Peter Vermes read the riot act to them in the clubhouse during the interval. READ MORE | WATCH HAT TRICK

Union make it three in a row

Philadelphia continued their resurgence with a 2-0 home win over Houston on Wednesday night. Thanks to their third consecutive victory, the Union are now just three points below the red line. RECAP

For a second straight week, Ilsinho excelled in the playmaker role, offering the Union reason to believe that they've finally found "the real No. 10" after two months of tinkering. READ MORE

Fire continue home mastery

Chicago won their fourth straight home game with a 3-0 decision over the Colorado Rapids. Nemanja Nikolic fired a double wrapped around a David Accam strike. RECAP

Nikolic's brace took him to the top of the league scoring chart. The Hungary striker, who says he only benefits from the great work of his teammates, became the first MLS player to reach double-digits in goals on the season. READ MORE | WATCH ALL 10 GOALS

RSL halts losing slide

Real Salt Lake fought back from an early deficit to score a 2-1 victory over visiting New York City FC on Wednesday night. Albert Rusnak leveled matters near the break and Aaron Maund bagged the winner shortly after. RECAP

During the contest, Real Salt Lake's Nick Rimando passed Kevin Hartman to become the all-time MLS saves leader. The netminder ran his career total to 1,475 with a simple early stop on Tommy McNamara. READ MORE

Quakes rally (again) for OCSC share

San Jose and guests Orlando City traded late goals to end up in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night. The result kept the Lions winless in four, while the Earthquakes stayed unbeaten at home. RECAP

Both teams' attacks struggled to get on the scoreboard for 80 minutes, but each received boosts from their bench. Lions skipper Kaká helped set up the opener by fellow sub Carlos Rivas, while San Jose pulled level a moment late when late entrant Tommy Thompson teed up Chris Wondolowski to notch his first career assist. READ MORE

Nagbe set for return

The Portland Timbers are expecting Darlington Nagbe to be back in the lineup when they visit Montreal on Saturday (3 pm ET | TVA Sports; MLS LIVE in US). The US midfielder has missed their last two games with a hamstring injury. READ MORE

Report: Tamas coming to MLS

According to a report by Stiri Pe Surse, veteran Romania center back Gabriel Tamas has been let out of his Steaua Bucharest contract so he can join an unnamed MLS side on a free transfer this summer. READ MORE

Trusty called into U-20 squad

Philadelphia defender Auston Trusty has been named as an injury replacement for Marlon Fossey in Tab Ramos' US Under-20 World Cup squad. READ MORE

