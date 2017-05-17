Philadelphia Union defender Auston Trusty added to US U-20 World Cup roster

Philadelphia Union defender Auston Trusty was added to the US roster for the upcoming Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday as a replacement for injured defender Marlon Fossey.

Signed by Philadelphia to a Homegrown deal last year, Trusty, 18, has yet to appear in an MLS match. The defender had been training with the U-20s as an alternate in case of injury since the US began training camp in Japan on May 10. Fossey entered camp with his groin injury, but was hoping to recover in time to play in the tournament, which begins on Saturday. He’ll now be released to Fulham.

The swap means there are now 10 MLS players on the US’s 21-man Under-20 World Cup roster. The Americans arrived in Incheon, South Korea on Wednesday night ahead of their opening match against Ecuador next Tuesday, May 22 (4 am ET | FS1). The US will play Senegal on May 25 before concluding Group F play against Saudi Arabia on May 28. The top two teams from each of the tournament’s six groups and the top four third-place teams advance to the Round of 16.

US U-20 2017 World Cup roster