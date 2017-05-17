Week 12 storylines: Are the Galaxy back? Can RBNY get on track vs. TFC?

Too many games. Too little time.

Let’s get right to the Week 12 storylines:

Philadelphia Union vs. Houston Dynamo

Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE

This one's pretty simple: Can the Union, winless in their first eight matches, extend their winning streak to three games against the West-leading Dynamo? If Houston’s away form holds, Philly will have a good chance. The Dynamo have been excellent at home, but they’re 0-3-0 on the road, getting outscored 8-2 in those matches. Forward Alberth Elis is a question mark for Wednesday’s match after leaving Friday’s win against Vancouver early due to injury, and the Dynamo have another tough away match on the docket at Atlanta on Saturday. The schedule is a bit more forgiving for Philly, who follow Wednesday’s match with a home contest against Colorado on Saturday.

Chicago Fire vs. Colorado Rapids

Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Saturday’s 4-1 thumping of Seattle in front of a sold-out Toyota Park has Fire fans riding their biggest high in years. After seasons in the basement, Chicago are finally looking good again, and they’re a really tough out at home, posting a 4-0-1 record in five games in Bridgeview. They’ll have a solid shot to keep the good times rolling on Wednesday against a Rapids team that’s struggled mightily this year, though they may have turned a corner in a new formation in their 3-0 win against San Jose on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders

Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Another game in Kansas City, another low point for the Sounders. Things aren’t as bad in Seattle as they were last time they visited Children’s Mercy Park, a 3-0 loss last summer that prompted Sigi Schmid’s firing, but a bit of worry is seeping in for the defending MLS Cup champs. Seattle have lost two in a row and have just 10 points through their first 10 matches. Any trip to Kansas City is tough, but this year’s Sporting team is clicking, and they’ll have a rested Dom Dwyer after the striker sat out Saturday’s draw at Orlando due to suspension.

Real Salt Lake vs. New York City FC

Wednesday, 9 pm ET | MLS LIVE

It’s been a dark year in Salt Lake City. A rash of injuries and international absences have ravaged RSL, who dropped to 2-7-2 on the year after Saturday’s 4-0 demolition at the New England Revolution. They need a result in the worst way on Wednesday, and should be able to go full throttle at an NYCFC team that will likely be rotating plenty of pieces after Sunday’s 1-1 draw at FC Dallas.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Orlando City SC

Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE

After starting out hot, a bit of the shine has worn off both Orlando and San Jose in recent weeks. The Quakes are definitely in a worse spot than the Lions, with their disheartening 3-0 loss on Saturday at Colorado – who had lost their previous five matches – raising some questions about the long-term viability of their squad. They’ll be excited to head home after playing four of their last five away from Avaya, however, and will no doubt be looking to come out strong against an Orlando team that traveled cross-country to California following Saturday’s tough 2-2 draw against SKC and are looking at another long trip back to Florida on Thursday ahead of this Sunday’s contest against NYCFC.

New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC

Friday, 7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE in the US, TSN in Canada

A pair of East titans heading in dramatically different directions are set for one of the more important battles of the week, as red-hot Toronto FC will take on the slumping Red Bulls in New Jersey. It’ll be very interesting to see how New York, losers of three in a row, will respond after their “slap in the face” defeat against LA on Sunday, while TFC’s depth will once again be tested with Sebastian Giovinco and Nick Hagglund out due to injury.

Montreal Impact vs. Portland Timbers

Saturday, 3 pm ET | TVA Sports in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US

Will Montreal ever start clicking? We know the Impact have the talent (Ignacio Piatti, Blerim Dzemaili and Laurent Ciman make for a really solid top of the roster), but Mauro Biello hasn’t been able to get results out of his group. They have just 10 points through 10 games after Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Columbus, and need to start putting together points to avoid falling into an even deeper hole in the East. Portland could use a positive too – after a hot start, the Timbers have won just twice in the last two months.

D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire

Saturday, 4 pm ET | UniMás in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada, Facebook Live

Everything’s gone wrong in D.C. over the past two weeks. United began their home stand with a 1-0 loss to Montreal, which they followed up with a 4-0 beat down at the hands of I-95 rival Philadelphia. Three of the Union’s goals came after Luciano Acosta was sent off last Saturday, meaning D.C. – who were getting dominated even before Acosta’s ejection – will be without their most creative player as they close out their three-game stretch at RFK.

Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake

Saturday, 5 pm ET | MLS LIVE

After both playing on Wednesday night, Seattle and RSL will meet at CenturyLink on Saturday in a match that both sides will likely need to win. RSL’s struggles have been well-documented, and Seattle could have a solid chance to get back on track against a backline that’s been hit hard by injuries and call-ups all season long.

Atlanta United FC vs. Houston Dynamo

Saturday, 7 pm ET | MLS LIVE

On paper, Atlanta have a huge advantage in this one. The expansion club will be more rested than the Dynamo, who play at Philadelphia on Wednesday, and, after playing six of their last seven on the road, will finally be back in front of 40,000-strong at Bobby Dodd Stadium. You’d think that Atlanta, who are coming off of a solid 1-1 draw at Portland, would be able to handle this one, but Tata Martino’s bunch has dealt us some surprises this year. We’ll see if they can take care of business against the dangerous Dynamo.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, 7 pm ET | TSN in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US

Vancouver lost their last time out, but a strong argument could be made that they deserved better in their 2-1 defeat at Houston last Friday. Even with the loss, the ‘Caps completed their tough, four-game road trip with a solid 2-2-0 record. They’ve got a clearer idea of who they are and how they want to play, and should be able to take the game to SKC – who will be playing their third match in their third different time zone in a week on Saturday – at BC Place.

Philadelphia Union vs. Colorado Rapids

Saturday, 7 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Squad rotation, squad rotation, squad rotation. That’ll be the name of the game for Pablo Mastroeni and Jim Curtin on Saturday night after both of their teams play on Wednesday. Curtin and the Union will have a slight advantage with both of their matches coming at home, while Mastroeni and Colorado will play at Chicago on Wednesday before continuing their trip east ahead of Saturday’s contest at Talen Energy Stadium. We’ll see whose depth is better served on the weekend.

FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, 8 pm ET | MLS LIVE

FC Dallas will be the heavy favorites to stay unbeaten on Saturday, when they’ll host a San Jose team that’s 1-4-1 on the road this year and will be on short rest after hosting Orlando on Wednesday. Trust that FCD, who had the best points per game average in the league entering Week 12, will be out for blood at Toyota Stadium this weekend after drawing their last two home matches.

New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew SC

Sunday, 2:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Just two weeks after Columbus topped the Revs 2-0 in Ohio, Crew SC will pay a visit to New England on Sunday. Both teams are coming off of very impressive performances, with Justin Meram netting a hat trick to lead Columbus to a 3-2 win at Montreal last Saturday and earn Week 11 Player of the Week honors and New England getting a standout performance from Diego Fagundez to end a five-game winless run with a 4-0 throttling of RSL last weekend. It’s fair to expect fireworks in this one: Columbus and New England are both in the top-five in MLS in goals scored plus goals conceded.

Minnesota United FC vs. LA Galaxy

Sunday, 5 pm ET | ESPN in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada

Have LA finally hit their turning point? Has Curt Onalfo truly made his mark on the Galaxy? After coming back from an early 2-0 hole to draw Chicago in Week 10 and smashing the Red Bulls 3-1 in Harrison on Sunday, it certainly looks like it. That’s only a one-and-a-half game sample, however. We’ll learn more about the Galaxy on Sunday at Minnesota, who nearly stole a result at Toronto last weekend and will absolutely punish any team that doesn’t bring their best.

Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC

Sunday, 7 pm ET | FS1 in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada

The 2015 expansion rivals will meet for the third time this season on Sunday, with both coming off of Wednesday night matches out west. It remains to be seen how Patrick Vieira and Jason Kreis rotate their squads, but it’s probably safe to pencil Cyle Larin into the lineup. The Orlando star owns NYCFC, scoring nine goals in seven career matches against the Pigeons, including all three of the Lions’ tallies in their two wins over New York this year.