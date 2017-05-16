San Jose Earthquakes vs. Orlando City SC

2017 MLS Match Preview

Avaya Stadium – San Jose, Calif.

Wednesday, May 17 – 10:30 pm ET

What a difference a week can make – after flying high with back-to-back victories, the San Jose Earthquakes were crushed in Colorado, a 3-0 trouncing that likely has them ready to return to the Bay after road dates in four of their last five. Orlando City SC, meanwhile, dropped home points for the first time this year, tying Sporting Kansas City 2-2 on Saturday. Though they remain undefeated following the draw, the luster shines a little less brightly on Orlando City Stadium.

These are among the league's stingier sides, tied for sixth with 13 goals allowed. San Jose remains a rough host, undefeated through five games this seasons (3-0-2); Orlando has broken through only once in four away matches, taking their usual claim of points against expansion mate New York City FC. They've conceded multiple goals in each of their three away losses.

San Jose Earthquakes

Which San Jose is real? The one that found three goals in a commanding defeat of this particularly well-regarded Portland Timbers roster, or the one blanked by lowly Colorado last week? The goals can come and go, but count on stronger defense at home either way.

One unexpected element that appears legit has been the playmaking of longtime goal-scorer Chris Wondolowski, who has scored or assisted on nine of San Jose's 12 goals. He has already tallied five assists in 11 appearances this season; his career-best for a single MLS season is seven in 2012 (32 appearances).

Suspended : None

: None Int’l Duty : None

: None Injury Report: OUT – F Quincy Amarikwa (knee surgery), D Marvell Wynne (heart abnormality), M Marc Pelosi (left knee injury), D Harold Cummings (leg surgery); QUESTIONABLE: M Shea Salinas (knee injury)

Projected Starting XI (4-3-3): David Bingham – Cordell Cato, Florian Jungwirth, Victor Bernardez, Kofi Sarkodie – Darwin Ceren, Anibal Godoy, Jahmir Hyka – Chris Wondolowski, Marco Ureña, Danny Hoesen

Notes: San Jose is on a seven-game unbeaten streak at home dating back to last season, including three clean sheets over that time.

Orlando City SC

A spectacular start to 2017 for the Lions has started to shift into the rearview, with Orlando coming up short in three (0-2-1) after winning six of their first seven. Part of that dragging run is due to the schedule genie: a double-game week in Toronto and Houston is asking for trouble, and Sporting KC have proven themselves one of this season's likely contenders.

Yet several key members have been trickling into the XI, and captain Kaká is beginning to fully unlock the potential in front of him with Cyle Larin and forward partner Carlos Rivas. Not to mention Jonathan Spector has been a revelation along the backline – renewing his fledgling partnership with healthy Jose Aja could help stem the bleeding.

Suspended : None

: None Int’l Duty : D – Tommy Redding (US; Under-20 World Cup)

: D – Tommy Redding (US; Under-20 World Cup) Injury Report: OUT: D - Kevin Alston (knee)

Projected Starting XI (4-4-2 diamond): Joe Bendik – Scott Sutter, Jonathan Spector, Jose Aja, Donny Toia – Antonio Nocerino, Will Johnson, Cristian Higuita, Kaká - Cyle Larin, Carlos Rivas

Notes: Orlando City’s Carlos Rivas has five assists in 10 appearances this season. His 0.5 assists per game is tied for the second-best rate in MLS.

All-Time Series

These teams have met twice since Orlando City joined MLS in 2015, drawing a pair of matches, 1-1 in San Jose and 2-2 in Orlando.

Referees

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referees: Frank Anderson, Jose Da Silva

Fourth Official: Dave Gantar