Top 5 most exciting matches of Week 10

Looking to take in a match replay from the weekend on MLS LIVE and undecided which from the 11 to choose?

The MLSsoccer editorial team on Monday voted to rank the top 5 most exciting matches from Week 10, taking into account factors like action, rhythm, atmosphere and storylines from each of the weekend's matches.

5. Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City

West co-leaders Sporting Kansas City just don't give up goals in 2017 (three goals conceded in nine matches entering Minnesota). Things were very different in Minnesota. WATCH NOW

4. Houston Dynamo vs. Orlando City

The goals somehow just keep flowing for the Houston Dynamo this season, especially at home. New-look Orlando City would be put to the test. WATCH NOW

3. Philadelphia Union vs. NY Red Bulls

The tension was palpable at Talen Energy Stadium, where the Philadelphia Union, mired in a 16-match winless streak dating back to last season, were desperate to finally break their duck. With an Eastern Conference rival like the New York Red Bulls in town, the stakes were that much higher. WATCH NOW

2. LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire

Matches at StubHub Center are no longer the predictable affairs they once were in years past and against the Chicago Fire, the Galaxy would face another dose of serious adversity in this first season under manager Curt Onalfo. That backdrop helped make the dramatic goal fest between the Galaxy and Fire doubly entertaining. WATCH NOW

1. New York City FC vs. Atlanta United

It's almost as if David Villa and New York City FC went out of their way to make a statement to the rest of the league with the new, flashy expansion team and its stars in town. The result: Even Atlanta's wily manager Tata Martino was left singing the praises of his NYC opponents by the end of it. WATCH NOW

What do you think of MLSsoccer.com's Top 5 matches for Week 10?