Sounders "tired of that same storyline" of possession, chances but no goals

SEATTLE – The Seattle Sounders’ 1-0 defeat at the hands of Toronto FC at CenturyLink Field on Saturday was a repeat of a storyline that has become all too familiar in recent weeks.

Seattle held 63 percent of the possession in Saturday’s match, fired off 12 shots and generated at least a few seemingly dangerous chances. But in the end, none of them found the back of the net and the Sounders (2-3-4) fell 1-0 courtesy of a 23rd-minute penalty kick from Toronto’s Jozy Altidore.

The defeat put an unceremonious end to Seattle’s 14-game unbeaten streak at the friendly confines of C-Link and saw the Sounders take just one point from their two-game homestand following last weekend’s miracle 3-3 draw against the New England Revolution.

“[We’re missing] the final pass, the final movement, a little bit of luck, a little bit more desire to get in the box and make stuff happen,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said after the game. “Guys have to make plays. We as a staff have to make sure we put our players in good position so they can make plays.

“Overall, there’s a lot of frustration in that locker room. We’re tired of that same storyline of extended possession, getting a bunch of chances. That storyline is growing old very fast.”

The Sounders thought they had jumped out to a quick lead on Saturday after forward Jordan Morris headed home a free kick from midfielder Cristian Roldan. But the goal was waved off by the assistant referee after it was ruled defender Gustav Svensson’s lunge for the ball froze TFC goalkeeper Clint Irwin from an offside position.

Seattle players adamantly protested the call on the field but Schmetzer flatly dismissed any notion that it played into Saturday’s result, saying he thought the call was the correct one.

“I watched the replay. The linesman was correct,” Schmetzer said. “His decision was correct. Gustav made a play for the ball and froze the goalkeeper. I don’t have any issues with that. The refs didn’t lose [us] the game.”

The result was even more disappointing for the Sounders considering they couldn’t capitalize on facing a shorthanded TFC lineup that didn’t feature regular starters Sebastian Giovinco, Victor Vazquez, Eriq Zavaleta or Steven Beitashour.

As they turn their focus to their upcoming road matchup with the Chicago Fire on May 13, Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei said his team’s next focus has to be on parlaying their extended possession into goals and getting off to faster starts.

“I think we played well but it’s difficult in this league when you go down,” Frei said.“It’d be really nice for a change to start a game strong and go ahead. It would make things much easier especially with the way we play. Teams would probably have to open up. When we’re chasing and they bunker in and coming down on the counter, it makes it difficult.

“A lot of heart, we played well but in the end, we have to start rewarding ourselves with points because ultimately that’s the only thing that matters.”