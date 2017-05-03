Ottawa Fury grab late first-leg win vs FC Edmonton in Canadian Championship

Ottawa Fury FC have moved one step closer to reaching the 2017 Canadian Championship Semifinal Rounds, all thanks to a 90th-minute goal from Ryan Williams.

Williams gave Ottawa a 1-0 home victory over FC Edmonton in the first leg of their preliminary round series on Wednesday. The match, at TD Place Stadium, looked destined to end in a scoreless draw before Williams changed the script with his late strike.

The second leg of the series between the USL side and NASL club will be played on May 10 in Edmonton. The winner meets 2016 Voyageurs Cup victor Toronto FC later this month in the semifinal, hosting the home leg on May 23 and traveling to Toronto on May 31. Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the Montreal Impact lock horns in the other matchup, also beginning May 23.