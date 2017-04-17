ExtraTime Radio: Raúl discusses Real Madrid, MLS All-Star Game and GA Cup

LISTEN: David and Ben are back from the Generation adidas Cup and they join Matt to discuss the weekend in MLS with Wiebe on vacation. Is it time to panic in Toronto and Seattle and is SKC's defense the best in the league? Also, Real Madrid legend Raúl with Ben to discuss the MLS All-Star Game and GA Cup. The Hot-Take Hotline asks how to fit all of the Dynamo's attackers on the field and if the Rapids will win the next three MLS Cups. Subscribe so you don't miss a show!

After an exciting weekend of MLS action and with the big announcement that Real Madrid will be the MLS All-Star’s opponent the guys are raring and ready to go. David and Ben are back from Dallas and join up with Matt to break down all the big performances in MLS from David Villa’s GOY at Philly, to Orlando’s dominant home form, Bastian Schweinsteiger's undefeated MLS streak, and everything in between.

In the second segment Ben Baer sits down field side in Frisco at the Generation adidas Cup with Real Madrid legend Raúl. They talk about MLS and La Liga's growing partnership, developing young talent and of course the MLS All-Star game presented by Target on August 2 at 9 pm ET (FS1, UniMás in US | TSN TVA Sports in Canada).

In the mailbag the Hot-Take Hotline is ringing off the hook fans call in to try and solve Houston’s glut of young attacking talent, bring the heat with Colorado Rapids takes, call in from Red Bull Arena section 132 and much more.

Want to be a part of the show? Call the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS to leave a voicemail (keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language) that could appear on ExtraTime Radio!

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW | SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES