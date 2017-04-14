Kick Off: Orlando-LA highlights Week 7 slate | Higuain, Quioto eye returns

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Lions, Galaxy duel in Orlando

Orlando City will wager their perfect home record in Saturday afternoon's nationally televised game against the LA Galaxy (2:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). The visitors have turned around their form, wining two of three, but suffered a galling 4-0 defeat the last time they visited central Florida. PREVIEW

As the Lions have settled into Orlando City Stadium, the club has worked to build bridges with the Parramore community surrounding their new home. Orlando City Foundation President Kay Rawlins has created several initiatives, from soccer summer camps to a forthcoming farmer's market on the stadium site. READ MORE | OCSC NEWS

Galaxy defender Ashley Cole isn't yet sure if he'll be back in 2017, but he does know one thing: his goal is to raise a trophy of some sort this season. READ MORE | GALAXY NEWS

Old friends, rivals cross paths in Vancouver

The 2017 Cascadia Cup gets underway when holders Vancouver open the gates to defending MLS Cup champs Seattle for a Friday night scrap (10 pm ET | TSN; MLS LIVE in US). It could be tough sledding for the banged-up Whitecaps, who come in having lost five of six across all competitions and are winless in their last four home meetings with the Sounders. PREVIEW

Despite the difficult task ahead, one Vancouver player is champing at the bit for this clash. Former Sounders star Fredy Montero is more than a little excited to face his former employers for the first time. READ MORE

Quakes lie in wait for FC Dallas

The San Jose Earthquakes are winless in three, and life won't get any easier when FC Dallas pay a Friday night call to Avaya Stadium (11 pm ET | UniMás, facebook.com/univisiondeportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). PREVIEW

Though FC Dallas are a well-balanced side, it's the team's commitment to defense that has them once again chasing Supporters' Shield glory. You need not tell that to the Quakes, who've been blanked five of the last seven times these teams have met, and in four straight at San Jose. READ MORE

Struggling Union hosts NYCFC

Friday night's early match-up (7 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada) will see New York City FC make the short trip to face winless Philadelphia. The Union, who have leaked multiple goals in four straight, posted as 2-0 shutout win in this fixture last season. PREVIEW

ESPN scribe Jeff Carlisle raises the question of whether Andrea Pirlo is a "luxury player", and the answer depends on who is asked. READ MORE

Timbers brace for Sporting KC visit

It will be a case of unstoppable object meeting immovable force when Portland pays host to unbeaten Sporting KC in a Saturday night showdown (10:30pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Timbers lead the league with 16 goals, while their weekend visitors have conceded just twice in five games. PREVIEW

Though veteran left back Vytas has recovered from an injury, the Timbers are expected to stick with impressive teenage rookie Marco Farfan. READ MORE

Trillium Cup kicks off in Columbus

There are some tasty rivalry match-ups on Saturday's menu, and the most enticing match-up will take place when MLS Cup runners-up Toronto FC pay a visit to East leaders Columbus (8 pm ET | TSN1/4; MLS LIVE in US). The Reds, who took last year's Trillium Cup, have lost just once in the last five MAPFRE Stadium meetings. PREVIEW

Columbus are expecting to get playmaker Federico Higuain back from an injury, which local blog Massive Report says is good news. They note how the Argentine's presence tends to help the team be more proactive in midfield and attack. READ MORE

RBNY try to get well vs. D.C.

The New York Red Bulls are back home, and will be looking to halt a four-game win drought when D.C. United drops by for a Saturday derby between these Atlantic Cup rivals. (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). PREVIEW

Though he is unlikely to dress this weekend, Red Bulls forward Gonzalo Veron has returned to training after flying home to Argentina for rehab work on a leg injury. READ MORE

Rival Revs invade Chicago

Longtime adversaries Chicago and New England will meet for the 60th time in league play at Toyota Park on Saturday evening (5 pm ET | MLS LIVE). PREVIEW

It will be the first look at Chicago for young Revs defender Josh Smith, who has shined his way into the lineup ahead of veteran offseason recruit and Ivory Coast international Benjamin Angoua. READ MORE

Rocky Mountain Cup reset in Colorado

The intense rivalry between Colorado and Real Salt Lake will see its first encounter of the season in a Saturday showdown at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE). PREVIEW

While Colorado is well-known for their defense, Real Salt Lake is the team that enters this derby clash with two clean sheets in their last three games despite playing with a patchwork defense. READ MORE

Houston set to face Loons

Two losses in three matches have slowed Houston's fast start, but they'll return to their especially friendly confines for a Saturday tilt with Minnesota United (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Dynamo have scored nine goals in three home games this season, all victories. PREVIEW

Houston's high-flying offense could be back at full strength, as forward Romell Quioto looks in line for a return after taking part in full training on Wednesday and Thursday. READ MORE

Atlanta visits winless Impact

The Montreal Impact will be aiming to get in the win column when Atlanta United comes to town for a Saturday afternoon contest (1 pm ET | CTV, TVAS, TSN5; MLS LIVE in US). The expansion side arrives with a four-game unbeaten streak. PREVIEW

The Impact will be missing midfielder Marco Donadel, whose red card appeal was denied by an independent panel review. READ MORE

