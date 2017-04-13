Bruce Arena: US will start talking about winning a World Cup in 2026

Bruce Arena is optimistic about the US national team’s World Cup chances – in 2026.

The US national team manager told reporters during a conference call on Thursday that he thinks the 2026 tournament “will be the time where we are going to start talking about winning a World Cup, to be honest with you.”

The US, Canada and Mexico announced on Monday that they will submit a bid to co-host the 2026 tournament, which will be the first to feature 48 teams. If the bid succeeds, the US would host 60 matches during the tournament, with Mexico and Canada scheduled to hold 10 apiece.

Bruce Arena today: "I think 2026 will be the time where we are going to start talking about winning a World Cup, to be honest with you." — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) April 13, 2017

Arena and the USMNT will resume the Hexagonal round of CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifying on June 8 against Trinidad & Tobago at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park before taking on Mexico at Estadio Azteca on June 11.