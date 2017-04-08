DC United 2, New York City FC 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Not this time. Not in their house.

D.C. United made amends for an early season 4-0 drubbing at the hands of New York City FC with a resounding 2-1 win in the follow-up matchup on Saturday afternoon at RFK Stadium.

Content to grant NYCFC the bulk of possession throughout the day, D.C. patiently absorbed the pressure and waited for the right moments to strike. The opener came early in the second half, as NYCFC yet again coughed up possession in their own half after right back Frederic Brillant was caught in possession – seemingly between two minds as he contemplated playing back to goalkeeper Sean Johnson – allowing Lloyd Sam to slip around him, sneak in alone on goal and slide past Johnson.

Luciano Acosta added what amounted to the winner in the 73rd minute, finishing first-time on a rebound from a Sam shot. NYCFC added a consolation goal late, as David Villa finally beat Bill Hamid from a Tommy McNamara cross in the 83rd minute.

Three Things

BATTLE OF THE DIMINUTIVE ARGENTINES: NYCFC's Maxi Moralez had moments – and a fantastic chance in the first half – but his header went right to Hamid and the day went to his countryman Acosta. United's 22-year-old maestro was the most dynamic player for D.C. (and will likely be for the foreseeable future), and his influence grew as the game wore on. THE UNTHINKABLE HAPPENS AGAIN: For the second straight week, the NYCFC defense's awful decision-making and poor execution in their defensive third gifted their opponents a goal from nothing. Last week it was a back pass from Andrea Pirlo that 'keeper Sean Johnson couldn't deal with. This week it was Brillant's indecisiveness that led to the opener. THE IMPORTANCE OF BOBBY BOSWELL: He lost his starting spot at the start of the season, but the veteran center back remains important to D.C. With the 34 year-old in the starting lineup this season, they are 2-0. Without him, they are winless. It will be interesting to see how much gas he's got left in the tank as the summer months come around.

They Said it

Sam, on his defensive takeaway/goal: "Thank God we've got a bumpy field." #DCU #NYCFC — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) April 8, 2017

