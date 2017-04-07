Minnesota's Bobby Shuttleworth wins MLS Save of the Week for Week 5

Minnesota United FC picked up their first MLS win last week, downing Real Salt Lake 4-2 last Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

On Friday, they added to their haul from Week 5, with goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth picking up the club's first MLS Save of the Week award.

Shuttleworth won the honor for his excellent stop of RSL’s Sebastian Saucedo in the 34th minute of last Saturday’s match. Saucedo collected a falling ball at the top of the six-yard box, smashing a right footed shot with his first touch that Shuttleworth dove to his right and parried away to keep the game knotted at 1-1.

Shuttleworth, who joined Minnesota in a preseason trade from New England, took home 36 percent of the Save of the Week vote, beating New York’s Luis Robles (28 percent), Houston’s Tyler Deric (20 percent), D.C.’s Bill Hamid and LA’s Clement Diop (4 percent).

Minnesota and Shuttleworth will return to action on Saturday, when they’ll travel to Texas to take on FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium (8 pm ET; MLS LIVE).

