Kick Off: 'Caps make CCL exit | Joevin Jones drawing foreign interest?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

'Caps suffer late Tigres bite

Vancouver made things interesting with an early Brek Shea goal, but would concede twice in the late going to bow out of the CONCACAF Champions League following a 2-1 (4-1 aggregate) defeat against semifinal home leg visitors Tigres UANL of Liga MX. RECAP

Far from crying over a lost final chance, the Whitecaps are proud of their deep tourney run and excited by the experience gained. READ MORE

Report: OCSC snare Gil on Loan

The local Orlando Sentinel reports that Orlando City have completed the loan capture of US midfielder Luis Gil from Queretaro. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Lions coach Jason Kreis says that skipper Kaká is recovering well and remains on course for an April return from his hamstring injury. READ MORE

SKC sweat over Feilhaber, Palmer-Brown

Sporting KC have returned playmaker Benny Feilhaber and defender Erik Palmer-Brown to training, but remain uncertain over the duo's status for Sunday's visit from Colorado (7 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). READ MORE

Picks of the GA Cup litter

The 2017 edition of the Generation adidas Cup, Major League Soccer's elite tournament for Under-17 academy teams, kicks off on Friday. To celebrate, Will Parchman has come up with a list of the top 10 MLS players to have come out of the annual event. READ MORE

Petke aims to restore Rio Tinto magic

From June 2009 to May 2011, Real Salt Lake set (what was then) an MLS record by going unbeaten in 29 straight league home games. These days, they are suffering through an uncharacteristic six-match winless drought at Rio Tinto. New boss Mike Petke says he's intent on turning the team into rude hosts once again. READ MORE

Seattle's Jones drawing foreign glances?

According to a report in the Trinidad Daily Express, Seattle left back Joevin Jones is drawing a crowd that includes suitors from France, Germany, Mexico and Spain. READ MORE

Hyndman drawing transfer interest

Rangers' fans are hoping the club will move to make Emerson Hyndman's loan spell a permanent transfer. However, The Scottish Sun reports that they would face some local competition. In addition to Nottingham Forest, Scottish giants Celtic are said to be eager to swoop for the US international. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Musts

Sam Stejskal: What to know for Week 6

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez named MLS Player of the Month for March

How the German press is reacting to Bastian Schweinsteiger's Fire debut