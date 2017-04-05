Kick Off: FC Dallas knocked out of CCL | Caps need rally vs. Tigres tonight

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Late Pachuca strike dooms FC Dallas

FC Dallas fell just short in their drive to reach the CONCACAF Champions League final, suffering a decisive 3-1 second leg defeat at Pachuca on Tuesday night. READ MORE

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle notes that the result could have been different with better finishing and/or fewer mistakes at the back from Oscar Pareja's side. READ MORE

Caps shoot to upset Tigres

The FC Dallas loss leaves Vancouver as Major League Soccer's last hope at making the final. However, Carl Robinson's crew will need to overturn a two-goal deficit against Tigres in Wednesday's semifinal return (10 pm ET on Galavision in USA, TSN1 in Canada and facebook.com) to reach the championship game. READ MORE

The Whitecaps are going to make life as difficult as possible for their Liga MX visitors by keeping the BC Place roof open to some inclement weather. READ MORE

Mighty morphing Power Rankings

Thanks to their third consecutive victory, Columbus Crew SC made the biggest leap in our MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings to move into the Top 10. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Houston's hat trick hero Erick "Cubo" Torres netted the Alcatel MLS Player of the Week prize. READ MORE

The work is piled up for Petke

New Real Salt Lake boss Mike Petke is now ready to formally take over, which means he has a ton of work to do to get the winless side back on the right track. READ MORE

Redding set to spell nicked Aja

With starting Orlando City defender Jose Aja now ruled out for a few weeks with a hamstring strain, young Lion Tommy Redding is prepared to step up and step into the lineup. READ MORE

Meanwhile, in other injury news, Red Bulls forward Gonzalo Veron has traveled home to Argentina looking or answers on his troublesome hamstring. READ MORE

STL SC stadium vote results

St. Louis' MLS expansion plans took a hit on Tuesday, when one of two public votes related to their stadium funding fell short at the ballot box and the league also reacted to the news. READ MORE

Over in San Diego, that city's expansion drive is working toward a fall ballot initiative of their own. The local group is hoping to get a vote on their stadium project, which involves redeveloping the currently unused Qualcomm Stadium site. READ MORE

USMNT: On the road again

The official US Soccer website has posted an interesting photo essay explaining all that goes on for the equipment and logistical organization chiefs every time the team has a match to play. READ MORE

Zakuani scores in retirement

It wasn't originally easy for ex-Seattle star Stave Zakuani to make the transition to his post-playing career. On his second try at retirement, however, Zakuani has found peace while moving on from the game. READ MORE

Sapong starts his own "supper club"

During his injury lay-off last season, Philadelphia Union striker C.J. Sapong came up with the idea for Sacred Seeds, an urban gardening initiative. With his smart, ambitious project now underway, Sapong is aiming to help feed Philadelphia first - and then, the world. READ MORE

