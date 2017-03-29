Report: Montreal Impact's Ignacio Piatti could miss time with injury

A rough day of injuries to some of the league’s premier players may have gotten even rougher.

On the heels of the announcements that MLS leading scorer Josef Martinez and rising star Sebastian Lletget have been sidelined — Martinez for the next 4-6 weeks and Lletget for the next 4-6 months — FourFourTwo USA writer Paul Tenorio reported on Tuesday afternoon that Montreal Impact playmaker Ignacio Piatti could miss “several weeks” with a groin injury.

Adding to day of #MLS injury news: Hearing Montreal's Ignacio Piatti has groin injury. Could keep him out several weeks, per league source. — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) March 28, 2017

Piatti, who scored 17 goals last season and has one to his name this year, started the first three games for Montreal but picked up a late knock and exited in the 89th minute of the Impact’s 1-1 draw with New York City FC on March 18. He did not train with the team on Tuesday.

There is no official word yet from the Impact on Piatti's status for their game against the Chicago Fire on Saturday (3 pm ET, MLS LIVE), but assistant coach Jason Di Tullio told TVA Sports on Tuesday that the club will wait another two days before making a decision on his status.