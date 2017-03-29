Mexico win again, Costa Rica snatch draw at Honduras in CONCACAF qualifying

MLS players were busy across CONCACAF on Tuesday, as the region’s Hexagonal round of World Cup qualifying continued in Honduras, Trinidad & Tobago and Panama.

Eleven of the 22 starters in the 1-1 draw between the US and Panama ply their trade in MLS, including the Seattle Sounders duo of Clint Dempsey – who scored his 56th international goal to help the visitors earn a point – and Roman Torres. The two nations now side by side in the midst of the Hexagonal standings.

Vancouver Whitecaps center back Kendall Waston nodded home a late equalizer off a corner-kick delivery to snatch a road point for Costa Rica in a 1-1 draw against Honduras in San Pedro Sula, the first game of the day.

Waston’s Whitecaps teammate Christian Bolanos banked the assist after coming off the bench for Los Ticos, as did Portland Timbers midfielder David Guzman, while San Jose Earthquakes striker Marcos Urena earned the start. MLSers Alberth Elis, Roger Espinoza, Maynor Figueroa and Boniek Garcia all appeared for Los Catrachos, who sit in fifth place in the Hexagonal while Costa Rica remain in the top half of the standings.

Mexico extended their unbeaten run in the Hex with a 1-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago in Port-of-Spain, powered by a Diego Reyes header – also scored off a corner. At 3-0-1, El Tri are three points clear at the top of the table, while the Soca Warriors are stuck in last place. The islanders started Cordell Cato, Joevin Jones, Kenwyne Jones, Kevin Molino and Mekeil Williams.