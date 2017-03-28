Kick Off: WCQ takes US to Panama | Everton eyeing Larin? | Gil to OCSC?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

USMNT set to invade Panama

The US national team will look to make a clean sweep of their World Cup qualifiers over this international break when they pay a Tuesday night visit to Panama (10pm ET | beIN SPORTS). After vaulting from the basement to fourth place thanks to Friday's win over Honduras, our boys can climb as high as second in the Hexagonal table if they take three points away from Panama City. PREVIEW

With two of Friday's starters ruled out for this contest, our Matt Doyle explores some of the possible changes to come in his tactical preview of Tuesday's match, even as he predicts a second run for the 4-4-2 diamond. READ MORE

Revs, Crew SC rule Team of the Week

After posting their first win of the season during the abbreviated weekend slate, New England dominated our Team of the Week, totaling five nods. Meanwhile, Columbus scored three following their defeat of previously spotless Portland. READ MORE

Report: Toffees want Larin

You can take it with a Sun-sized grain of salt, but the English tabloid claims that Everton are preparing a summer move for Orlando City striker Cyle Larin if they can't re-sign top gun Romelu Lukaku. READ MORE

Gil in Lions loan switch?

According to reports, Queretaro midfielder Luis Gil is on the verge of making a return to MLS. The US international is reportedly set for a loan stint with Orlando City, where he would be reunited with former Real Salt Lake boss Jason Kreis. READ MORE

Ciman to sit out Russia contest

Montreal defender Laurent Ciman is set to miss Belgium's Tuesday friendly at Russia as a preventative measure after suffering a minor knee injury against Greece over the weekend. While Impact boss Mauro Biello expects Ciman to be available when they resume MLS action this weekend, he is currently sweating the statuses of midfield aces Patrice Bernier and Nacho Piatti. READ MORE

Meet him in St. Louis

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber paid a Monday visit to expansion candidate St. Louis, one of 12 cities to bid on the upcoming four expansion slots announced by the league last year. READ MORE

Before the big rally at Ballpark Village, local boy Taylor Twellman gave an impassioned speech about grabbing the expansion oppurtunity currently facing St. Louis. READ MORE

US fans take their (tifo) shot

Not to be outdone by the impressive weekly tifo displays at MLS matches, the American Outlaws put together a Hamilton-inspired banner for the USMNT's big win over Honduras on Friday night. We examined how they did it. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Musts

