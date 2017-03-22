Kick Off: Atlanta seals Martinez deal | Canada set to begin a new era

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Atlanta completes Martinez purchase

Three games was all Atlanta United needed to see from Josef Martinez to enact their buy option on the striker, turning his loan move into a permanent transfer. The Venezuela international has taken the city and the league by storm, bagging five quick goals to vault to the top of the MLS scoring chart. READ MORE

And midfielder Julian Gressel has the look of a major steal. The Germany native, selected No. 8 overall in the 2017 SuperDraft, has immediately become a key starter for the expansion sensation. READ MORE

Urruti nets Player of the Week

FC Dallas forward Maxi Urruti was honored as Player of the Week after striking twice in the late going to rally his side past New England this past weekend. READ MORE | WATCH BRACE

Lions leap up Power Rankings

While FC Dallas and Portland remained in the top two spots in our MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings, while Orlando made the biggest jump of the week. After running their record to 2-0-0 against Philadelphia Union on Saturday, the Lions climbed six rungs to 11th. READ MORE

USMNT: Ankle injury slowing Morris

Just when you thought it was safe to be a member of Bruce Arena's selection, Seattle's Jordan Morris is struggling with an ankle injury. The forward is in doubt for Friday's key World Cup qualifier against Honduras (10:30 pm ET | FS1, UniMás), but if he misses out it could provide Sounders teammate Clint Dempsey of better chance of starting. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Tim Howard is pleased that he's managed to stay in the US frame to be managed by Bruce Arena for the second time. The sturdy 38-year-old is expected to get the nod in goal, despite having just returned from an injury layoff. READ MORE

Canada kicks off the Zambrano era

New Canada boss Octavio Zambrano will get his first chance to walk their sideline when they visit Edinburgh for a friendly with Scotland on Wednesday (3:45pm ET | TSN GO; canadasoccer.com). PREVIEW

One-match ban on FCD backline

The league's Disciplinary Committee hit FC Dallas defender Maynor Figueroa with a one-game suspension for a dangerous foul that occurred in their weekend win over New England. READ MORE

Toronto FC add veteran help in defense

Toronto FC has augmented their defense stable for the second time in a week by signing MLS veteran Jason Hernandez. READ MORE

St. Louis youth in line for MLS boost

The Saint Louis expansion group, SC STL, announced charitable partnerships to fund the game's local growth on Tuesday, as part of a Community Benefits Agreement, a piece of their larger stadium planning efforts. In the event the plan is approved, SC STL have pledged $5 million, as well as equipment donations, to youth soccer programs. READ MORE

