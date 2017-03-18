Orlando City SC 2, Philadelphia Union 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

There's no place like home. And nobody knows it better than Cyle Larin.

Two games at Orlando City SC's new stadium have brought three goals for the Lion's dominant young striker. On Saturday, he netted a first half tap-in on a pinpoint low cross from strike-mate Carlos Rivas, and followed up with a 73rd minute winner on a feed from Matias Perez Garcia to give the home side a 2-1 win against the visiting Philadelphia Union. CJ Sapong scored a close range header for the visitors early in the second half to level the game for a short period prior to Larin's winner.

Orlando City could have enjoyed a healthier lead if not for Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, who showed great decisiveness coming off his line throughout the game. Philadelphia almost nipped a point at the death as Ilsinho's strike struck the bottom of the post and moments later Orlando City goalkeeper Joe Bendik saved a back door header from Alejandro Bedoya.

Goals

39' – ORL – Cyle Larin WATCH

52' – PHI – CJ Sapong WATCH

73' – ORL – Larin

Next Up