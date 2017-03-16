Portland Timbers' Jake Gleeson wins MLS Save of the Week for Week 2

Many talking points came out of the Portland Timbers' 1-0 road win over the LA Galaxy on Sunday, and Jake Gleeson's performance may have gone under the radar.

But the goalkeeper had a massive role to play in preserving the shutout, and win, with a late stoppage-time save on Jose Villarreal.

That block has also garnered him personal recognition, as it was voted MLS Save of the Week for Week 2 of the 2017 MLS season.

Gleeson was the overwhelming choice this week, garnering 62 percent of the vote. Real Salt Lake's Nick Rimando garnered 14 percent, the Colorado Rapids' Tim Howard notched 11 percent, Philadelphia Union GK Andre Blake had nine percent, and Vancouver Whitecaps substitute Paolo Tornaghi grabbed three percent of the vote.

Check out the complete results of Week 2 Save of the Week voting, along with all five nominated saves.