David Bingham replaces Brad Guzan in USA World Cup qualifying roster

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper David Bingham has been called up to the US national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama.

Bingham, 27, replaces Brad Guzan on the roster. Guzan will miss the upcoming training camp ahead of the matches as he and his wife are awaiting the birth of their child.

Bingham has three caps to date with the USMNT, after making his debut in 2016, with his last appearance coming in the Americans' last game, a friendly win in February against Jamaica. Tim Howard is expected to start the upcoming games.

Bingham won't have to travel to join the national team, as training camp will take place in San Jose, followed by the qualifier against Honduras on Mar. 24 at Avaya Stadium (10:30 pm ET | FS1). Four days later, the USMNT will play against Panama in Panama City (10 pm ET | beIN Sports).