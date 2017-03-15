Report: Octavio Zambrano set to become Canada's next head coach

A face familiar to those in MLS circles will reportedly be taking over Canada's national team.

Sportsnet reported on Wednesday that the Canada Soccer Association (CSA) has hired Octavio Zambano as the head coach of its senior men's side. The report also stated that the CSA will officially introduce Zambrano as Canada's new head coach at a press conference in Toronto on Friday, and that he will bring with him 2-3 assistants from South America. The CSA did not comment on Sportsnet's report.

Prior to the Sportsnet article identifying Zambrano as the man to lead the Canadian charge, media member Anthony Totera reported that the coach would be Ecuadorian.

Canada have been under the guidance of interim head coach Michael Findlay since September. Findlay replaced Benito Floro after the CSA opted not to renew the Spaniard's contract following Canada's elimination from World Cup Qualifying for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

If Zambrano is appointed, the 59-year-old Ecuadorian would be taking over his first national team. He has coached at a number of clubs throughout the world during his career, including in MLS at the LA Galaxy and New York/New Jersey MetroStars (now the Red Bulls).

During his time as a head coach in MLS, Zambrano posted a 80-55-8 record, placing him 12th all-time in total wins among MLS coaches.

Zambrano was most recently at the helm of El Nacional in his native Ecuador in 2015. Prior to that and before leading Deportivo Pereira in Colombia, he had served as an assistant coach for Sporting Kansas City from 2009-2011.

Canada have fallen on tough times during the past three decades, having not reached a World Cup since 1986. Their next engagement is a friendly against Scotland on March 22. They will be contesting this summer's 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup starting July 7, where they have been drawn into Group A with Costa Rica, Honduras and French Guiana.