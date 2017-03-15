New York City FC vs. Montreal Impact | 2017 MLS Match Preview

New York City FC vs. Montreal Impact

2017 MLS Regular Season

Yankee Stadium - Bronx, NY

Saturday, March 18 - 2 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE in the US | TVA Sports in Canada

Two of the biggest stars will meet on Saturday as Ignacio Piatti and the Montreal Impact head to the Big Apple to face off against David Villa and New York City FC. Piatti is coming off a fantastic performance in a 2-2 draw against the Seattle Sounders, recording a goal and an assist, while Villa also delivered with two goals and an assist in NYCFC's 4-0 win against D.C. United.

Montreal have started their 2016 campaign a bit rocky, with a mediocre performance against San Jose and losing a lead late against the Sounders. NYCFC have looked stellar in both games, despite a loss at Orlando City SC in Week 1, with Maxi Moralez and Alexander Ring proving to be quality additions in the midfield.

New York City FC

NYCFC are shaping up to be one of the most dangerous home teams in the league this year with Villa, Moralez, Jack Harrison and Rodney Wallace all capable of putting defenses on their heels. The defense has also been much stronger so far this season led by Maxime Chanot and new 'keeper Sean Johnson. Patrick Vieira's team has to be careful with the possession it has, as Montreal are extremely dangerous on the counter.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT - Mikey Lopez (ankle surgery)

Projected Starting XI (4-1-4-1): Sean Johnson (GK) — RJ Allen, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Ronald Mataritta — Andrea Pirlo — Jack Harrison, Alexander Ring, Maxi Moralez, Rodney Wallace — David Villa

Notes: NYCFC have won eight of their last nine MLS home games (the other was a draw) and average 3.1 goals per game across this run. They have scored four goals in three consecutive home MLS regular season games.

Montreal Impact

This game could set up well for Mauro Biello's team, with NYCFC wanting to keep the ball at all costs and the Impact wanting to counter. Piatti is coming off a game in which he showed exactly what he can do in positions in transition and will look to be the player to finally test an NYCFC back line that was shaky in 2016. In order for the Impact to succeed though, the defense will have to hold up, which it mostly hasn't through two games.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: QUESTIONABLE - M Andres Romero (hamstring injury)

Projected starting XI (4-3-3): Evan Bush (GK) — Hassoun Camara, Victor Cabrera, Laurent Ciman, Ambroise Oyongo — Marco Donadel, Hernan Bernardello, Patrice Bernier — Dominic Oduro, Matteo Mancosu, Ignacio Piatti

Notes: Ignacio Piatti has scored three of the last five Montreal goals against NYCFC (seven total goals against NYCFC in franchise history). Piatti leads the league with nine dribbles completed so far this season (only three players have completed more than six).

All-Time Series

These two teams have played just five times with NYCFC holding an advantage over the Impact.

NYC-MTL All-Time MLS Meetings (5 games)

Overall: NYC lead 3-1-1 (11 NYC goals, 7 MTL goals)

at NYC: Series tied 1-1-1 (6 NYC goals, 5 MTL goals)

Referees

Referee: Mark Geiger

Assistant Referees: Kathryn Nesbitt, Kevin Klinger

Fourth Official: Robert Sibiga