Kick Off: FC Dallas meet Pachuca tonight | Vancouver in a hole vs. Tigres

Whitecaps fall late at Tigres

Strategically defensive-minded Vancouver were able to hold CONCACAF Champions League semifinal foe Tigres goalless for 65 minutes, but they conceded a pair of late tallies to suffer a 2-0 away leg defeat in the first leg on Tuesday night. READ MORE

Despite the loss, Whitecaps boss Carl Robinson says his boys can rally to reach the final if they can grab the first goal of the April 5 return leg. READ MORE

FC Dallas set to tackle Pachuca

FC Dallas will hope to get off to a better start in their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal series when Pachuca invade on Wednesday (8 pm ET on UDN, Facebook.com). Former MLS star Omar Gonzalez and Los Tuzos will arrive well-rested after their weekend Liga MX match was postponed due to a referee strike. READ MORE

Nevertheless, Oscar Pareja's FC Dallas side are feeling confident that they can become the first MLS team to win the Champions League title. READ MORE

Don't Cross The Line

Major League Soccer and its stars want to encourage fans to take a special pledge and end discrimination in our communities. Here's the video that explains how you can join the movement. READ MORE

Atlanta's Martinez bags award

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez was named as Alcatel MLS Player of the Week for his three-goal display in their 6-1 weekend victory at Minnesota. READ MORE

And thanks to that road rout, Atlanta made a huge seven-rung climb in our MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings. Despite settling for a scoreless draw at Sporting KC, FC Dallas remained in the top spot. READ MORE

Sjöberg sidelined 6-8 weeks

Colorado defender Axel Sjöberg will be out until May after undergoing hamstring surgery. The 26-year-old was an MLS Defender of the Year finalist in his second season in the league last year. READ MORE

Giovinco in doubt for weekend

The injuries are starting to pile up for Toronto FC, who are sweating the availability of star man Sebastian Giovinco for Saturday's trip to Vancouver (4 pm ET on CTV in Canada, MLS LIVE in USA). The Reds also saw midfielder Victor Vazquez miss training on Tuesday, while right wingback Steve Beitashour remains on the shelf with a concussion. READ MORE

Trapp, Bendik ink new deals

Columbus Crew SC have signed skipper Wil Trapp to a fresh multi-year deal. As was the case with Justin Meram's extension last week, the 24-year-old Ohio native was re-signed using Targeted Allocation Money. READ MORE

Not to be outdone, Orlando City locked down Save of the Week machine Joe Bendik with a three-year contract extension on Tuesday. READ MORE

Arena to name US squad on Wednesday

With a crucial pair of World Cup qualifiers fast approaching, US manager Bruce Arena will announce his call-ups on FS1 at 3 pm ET on Wednesday. READ MORE

In other national team news, Tab Ramos' US side were drawn into Group F with Ecuador, Senegal and Saudi Arabia for May's FIFA Under-20 World Cup. READ MORE

Exports: Pulisic hits again

In Tuesday night DfB-Pokal action, red-hot Borussia Dortmund attacker capped a sweet counter to set his side on their way to a 3-0 quarterfinal round victory over mites Sportfreunde Lotte. WATCH VIDEO

Galaxy's social media win

They may have suffered a defeat to Portland in league play this weekend, but the LA Galaxy got biting social media revenge with a hilarious "Shooting Stars" meme that has drawn attention all over the world. The Timbers promised a reply coming shortly. READ MORE

