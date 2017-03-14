TSN to air Whitecaps CONCACAF Champions League semifinal against Tigres

Vancouver Whitecaps FC open their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal on Tuesday against Liga MX side Tigres UANL in Monterrey, Mexico. The 10 p.m. ET match will now air on TSN and TSN Radio in Canada, along with Galavision in the US and online via Facebook Live.

Police escort from Airport. 40,000+ Tigres fans at the match. Support the boys & Tune-in at 7 p.m. on TSN1 #RISEUPRAINCITY pic.twitter.com/HZ8x95NPlp — Vancouver Whitecaps (@WhitecapsFC) March 14, 2017

The semifinals will be played over a two-leg aggregate series, with the return match being played at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 5 at BC Place.

Vancouver earned the No. 1 seed in the knockout rounds after sweeping its group to open this year's tournament, and beat the New York Red Bulls, 3-1 on aggregate, to advance out of the quarterfinal. They're ready to prove their doubters wrong against a Tigres squad that has won Liga MX's last two Apertura titles and is quickly regaining its form after a slow start to the 2017 Clausura.