Orlando's Joe Bendik wins Save of the Week for Week 1 of the 2017 season

2016 Save of the Week king Joe Bendik began 2017 right where he left off last year, as the Orlando City SC goalkeeper won the first MLS Save of the Week award of the new campaign.

Bendik’s diving save of Jack Harrison’s close-range shot in Orlando’s 1-0 win against New York City FC last Sunday took home 50 percent of the Save of the Week vote, easily beating out the other contenders to take home the honor. Sporting Kansas City’s Tim Melia finished second with 22 percent of the vote for his penalty kick stop on Marcelo Sarvas, while New York’s Luis Robles (15 percent), D.C.’s Bill Hamid (8 percent) and Chicago’s Jorge Bava (5 percent) rounded out the voting.

Bendik and Orlando have this weekend off after their scheduled match at New England was postponed due to incoming inclement weather.

