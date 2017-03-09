Kick Off: Howard back in full training | Pulisic fires BvB into CL quarters

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Howard nearing Rapids return

Colorado netminder Tim Howard has joined full training, moving him closer to his comeback from a groin injury suffered during the Audi 2016 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Rapids aren't quite sure just yet, but the possibility stands that he could return for Saturday's trip to face the Red Bulls in New York (4pm ET; UniMas in the US | MLS LIVE in Canada). READ MORE

LA pair hit with suspensions

A pair of LA Galaxy players have been suspended following a review of their Week One transgressions. Midfielder Jermaine Jones and defender Dave Romney were each handed a one-game ban by the Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday. READ MORE

Report: Galaxy tender Zlatan offer

Speaking of the Galaxy, Sports Illustrated scribe Grant Wahl reports that they've put an offer on the table for mercurial Manchester United goal monster Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The 35-year-old, who has often spoken publicly of wanting to play in MLS, could run out of contract this summer. READ MORE

Young and Younger: Manneh mentors Davies

The fact that Vancouver attacker Kekuta Manneh is still only 22 has not stopped him from acting as a mentor to Whitecaps phenom Alphonso Davies. READ MORE

SKC's Palmer-Brown: I've grown up

Finally back with Sporting KC after a year-long loan stint with Porto B and a CONCACAF Under-20 Championship win with the US, Erik Palmer-Brown says he's matured a lot through these adventures. Aided by this seasoning, the youngster says he's ready to work his way into the lineup. READ MORE

RBNY shut down Baah for season

In a move that came as an unpleasant surprise, the Red Bulls have confirmed that defender Gideon Baah has been put on the season-ending injury list, effectively insuring that he will not play for the team in 2017. As such, the club are now actively hunting for a replacement. READ MORE

Muscle tear sidelines Yedlin

Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin has been put in doubt for the USMNT's key World Cup qualifiers later this month. The right back is expected to miss 1-2 weeks after the Magpies discovered he had a small tear in his thigh muscle. READ MORE

The USMNT roster guessing game

Though Yedlin's injury further complicates matters, our Matt Doyle still took a stab at guessing the squad Bruce Arena will call up for the US national team's crucial World Cup qualifier against Honduras on March 24. READ MORE

Exports: Pulisic bags Champions League winner

US national team winger Christian Pulisic enjoyed a big Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League, helping Borussia Dortmund rally from a first-leg deficit to shove Benfica aside on their way to the quarterfinals. After setting up the home side's early aggregate equalizer – and tying Sacha Kljestan's single-campaign record for assists by an American playing abroad in the process – the BvB youngster buried the clincher for his fourth goal across all competitions this term. READ MORE

Bedoya brews success off the field

Vice Sports Sitdowns chatted with US national team and Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya about life off the field, which includes starting a farm-to-cup coffee business with his family. READ MORE

