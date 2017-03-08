New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC | 2017 MLS Match Preview

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC

2017 MLS Regular Season

Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA

Saturday, March 11 – 2 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

Two teams predicted to be in a dogfight for some of the final playoff places in the Eastern Conference will meet in Massachusetts on Saturday, when the New England Revolution will host Orlando City SC at Gillette Stadium.

Orlando head into the match on the back of an emotional season-opening 1-0 win against New York City FC, which saw the Lions open the spectacular Orlando City Stadium and lose star midfielder Kaká for six weeks due to a hamstring injury. New England come into their home opener following a 1-0 loss at Colorado that saw playmaker Lee Nguyen go off with an injury of his own.

New England Revolution

The Revs weren’t the first team to drop a 1-0 result at Colorado since the start of 2016, and they certainly won’t be the last. The Revs will be hoping their somewhat listless attacking display in Denver will be an aberration and that the offense will start clicking in Foxborough. If the attack does get on track, it might have to be without Nguyen. The No. 10 left early against the Rapids after suffering a right ankle contusion and his status for Saturday’s match is up in the air.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: Lee Nguyen (Right ankle contusion), Zachary Herivaux (out; right ankle sprain)

Projected Starting XI (4-1-2-1-2): Cody Cropper – Andrew Farrell, Antonio Mlinar Dalamea, Benjamin Angoua, Chris Tierney – Scott Caldwell – Diego Fagundez, Kelyn Rowe – Lee Nguyen – Juan Agudelo, Kei Kamara

Notes: New England finished the 2016 season with four consecutive home wins, scoring 11 goals and conceding just twice in those games … Defender Chris Tierney had two key passes in the Revs’ loss at Colorado, giving him 110 chances created since the start of 2015, the most of any defender. The next closest defender has created 69 chances in that span.

Orlando City SC

Sunday was a bit of an emotional roller coaster for Orlando, who opened the gorgeous Orlando City Stadium with a 1-0 win against NYCFC in front of a raucous sell-out crowd of over 25,000, but also lost star Kaká for up to six weeks due to a hamstring injury. How they handle his absence will be key moving forward. New acquisition Giles Barnes is likely to take his place in the starting lineup on Saturday; the Englishman – who assisted on Cyle Larin’s goal on Sunday – will be tasked with playing a major role in the attack.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: Kaka (Left hamstring), Rafael Ramos (Hamstring), Kevin Alston (Hamstring)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Bendik – Will Johnson, Jose Aja, Jonathan Spector, Donny Toia – Servando Carrasco, Antonio Nocerino – Matias Perez Garcia, Giles Barnes, Carlos Rivas – Cyle Larin

Notes: Larin’s goal on Sunday was his 32nd MLS regular season tally since his rookie year, the sixth-most regular season goals of any MLS player since the start of 2015 … After allowing 2.1 goals per game in their first 15 away matches of 2016, Orlando finished last year with consecutive shutouts in their final two road games.

All-Time Series

Saturday’s match will be the sixth meeting between New England and Orlando. Both teams have won once, with the other three matches ending in a draw. Orlando won the last meeting between the teams, getting a goal from Larin and a brace from Kevin Molino to defeat New England 3-1 at the Citrus Bowl in manager Jason Kreis’ first match in charge last July 31.

NE-ORL All-Time MLS Meetings (5 meetings since May 8, 2015)

At New England (2 meetings): New England lead 1-0-1 (NE lead 4-2 in goals)

At Orlando (3 meetings): Orlando lead 1-0-2 (ORL lead 7-5 in goals)

Referees

Referee: Jorge Gonzalez

Assistant Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Jose Da Silva

Fourth Official: Alex Chilowicz