Check out the Timbers Army Bob Ross tifo in MLS 2017 season opener

It's only the first match of the new MLS season, but we already have one of the most memorable tifos of the year, courtesy of the Timbers Army.

Moments before kickoff of the season opener between the Timbers and expansion side Minnesota United from Providence Park, the Timbers Army paid tribute to American painter and TV host Bob Ross and his "Happy Trees" (watch below):

Happy trees from @timbersarmy! Shouts to Bob Ross. pic.twitter.com/hwph3O5fe3 — SB Nation Soccer (@SBNationSoccer) March 4, 2017