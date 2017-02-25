Report: Several MLS teams interested in acquiring Wayne Rooney

Several MLS clubs are interested in acquiring Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney if he leaves the English Premier League club, according to ESPN FC’s Jeff Carlisle.

Rooney, 31, has been used sparingly by manager Jose Mourinho this season, playing in just 17 of Manchester United’s 25 matches and starting only eight. The England international has been linked with a move to China in recent weeks, though he said on Thursday that he wants to stay in Manchester.

Carlisle reported that there have not been any recent talks by an MLS club to sign Rooney, but confirmed that LAFC, who will join the league in 2018, are one of the interested teams.