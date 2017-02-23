Kick Off: RBNY save CCL result vs. 'Caps | Explosive Greece winger to Fire?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
RBNY, 'Caps share pair in CCL QF
In 2017's first competitive match, the New York Red Bulls survived a penalty miss by captain Sacha Kljestan to rally for a 1-1 draw against CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal visitors Vancouver Whitecaps FC. As he often does, Bradley Wright-Phillips played the hero by smashing home the equalizer just past the hour mark. READ MORE
After the game, our Matt Doyle filed a few tactical observations on the Red Bulls' fresh formation, including a look at their return to a two-striker set. READ MORE
Next up: CCL quarters swing through Dallas
The quarterfinal round continues on Thursday when Arabe Unido pays a leg one visit to FC Dallas (8pm ET; UDN, Faceboook Live). READ MORE
Offseason FCD catch Javier Morales, who helped Real Salt Lake defeat Arabe Unido twice on his former club's run to the 2011 final, advised that his new teammates need to maintain composure when their Panamanian visitors try to dirty up the game. READ MORE
Busy preseason slate
Fifteen MLS clubs took part in preseason games on Wednesday. The night featured Bill Hamid's return to action for D.C. United, New England striking for a six-pack and Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco bagging a pair of goals. READ MORE | WATCH SEBA STUNNER
Beckerman in doubt for RSL opener
Kyle Beckerman's perfect participation record in Real Salt Lake season openers could end next week due to a knee injury. The RSL skipper has yet to appear in in the preseason and coach Craig Waibel is unsure he can be ready for Toronto FC's March 4 visit. READ MORE
Impact add Arregui to midfield
Montreal have bolstered their central midfield stable by sealing a loan deal for Club Atlético Temperley's Adrian Arregui. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder will join countrymen Hernan Bernadello, Victor Cabrera and Ignacio Piatti in Impact colors for the coming season. READ MORE
Fire linked with Greece winger
A Greek report claims that the Chicago Fire (and another unnamed MLS club) are showing interest in Olympiacos' Greece attacker Kostas Fortounis. The 24-year-old, who broke out by scoring 21 times last season for the Super League champs, has earned 24 Greece caps to date. READ MORE
Galaxy to hold English auditions
The LA Galaxy will be conducting open talent searches in London and Manchester this spring. The club are hoping to unearth some fresh talent for their second team - if not eventually the senior squad. READ MORE
Orlando City stadium fly-by
Orlando City's new stadium is nearly finished and the club has posted a soaring video to give fans an early look. WATCH VIDEO
MLSsoccer.com Musts
Watch: RBNY-Vancouver Champions League highlights
Franco Panizo: FC Dallas best-equipped to end CCL jinx