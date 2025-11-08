Nicolás Fernández Mercau's "special" night sends NYCFC to Eastern Conference Semifinal

Upset complete!
New York City FC’s newest Designated Player Nicolás Fernández Mercau sent the Cityzens through to a second consecutive Eastern Conference Semifinal and a date with Philadelphia Union courtesy of his superb brace on Friday night to knock off Charlotte FC with a 3-1 victory in the decisive Game 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series at Bank of America Stadium.
"Game plan was to bring the A game, and I think we delivered and stuck together in the tough moments, and obviously helped each other in the good moments, in the big moments," summarized goalkeeper Matt Freese.
"Some amazing offensive plays, obviously. So yeah, it was, I think, a full team win."
Clutch brace
Just as Alonso Martínez had in Game 1, Fernández Mercau provided a moment of brilliance to open the scoring in first-half stoppage time, a stunning solo run from within his own half to net his first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs goal.
“It was a special one. Like the first game of the sequence of three with Tico [Martínez]’s goal, this is a special one,” head coach Pascal Jansen told MLS Season Pass at halftime.
“It helps us a lot because it takes a little pressure off us, especially the first 15, 20 minutes, we were under pressure, dealing very hard with possession and keeping our calm. But throughout the game, we grew into it.”
Adding postgame, "The way we scored, also, it gives us a lot of energy, and it was a big slap in the face for Charlotte."
Early in the second half, Martínez proclaimed himself the match-winner for the 12th time this season, doubling the lead before Fernández Mercau sealed the victory in stoppage time with NYCFC’s third counterattacking goal of the night to complete his first MLS brace.
"I think the accuracy was by far on our side," praised Jansen.
"Overall, that was the message that we gave to each other going into Game 3, that we have to be more clinical in these type of games. Because, as you know, in Game 2, we had a big opportunity from a set piece to score and win the game, but we didn't score. So in this game, playing away in a tough stadium like this, the clinical part of the game becomes even more important."
Road warriors
Entering Friday’s Game 3 in Charlotte, all three teams that had previously won Game 1 of a Round One Best-of-3 Series on the road in the playoffs had advanced.
Despite the fortress that Charlotte built at Bank of America Stadium, accruing more wins (13) at home than any other MLS team this season, the Pigeons downed The Crown twice in North Carolina in Round One to extend the Game 1 road winners record to a perfect 4-0.
“When you say very few teams [won in Charlotte this season], I think we were one of the few teams,” defender Tayvon Gray quipped. “Honestly, I think we had them figured out. Tonight it showed. It worked in our favor.”
Semifinal showdown
NYCFC will now take that road confidence into Subaru Park for a massive Eastern Conference Semifinal clash against Supporters’ Shield winners Philadelphia Union with sights set on a third-ever trip to the Eastern Conference Final.
"We beat them 1-0 at home. They beat us 1-0 at their place," recalled Freese. "So we're expecting a good game, probably a pretty aggressive and intense, energetic game from both sides. Looking forward to that."
The last time NYCFC reached the Eastern Conference Final in 2022, also against Philly, Freese was on the Union bench. In this year's semifinal, he'll be starting in net for the Pigeons as they seek playoff revenge.
"I've been in a New York City versus Philly Eastern Conference [playoff game] before," he remembered. "This time I'll be playing for the boys in blue, and I'm ready for it."