Nicolás Fernández Mercau's "special" night sends NYCFC to Eastern Conference Semifinal

"Some amazing offensive plays, obviously. So yeah, it was, I think, a full team win."

"Game plan was to bring the A game, and I think we delivered and stuck together in the tough moments, and obviously helped each other in the good moments, in the big moments," summarized goalkeeper Matt Freese .

New York City FC ’s newest Designated Player Nicolás Fernández Mercau sent the Cityzens through to a second consecutive Eastern Conference Semifinal and a date with Philadelphia Union courtesy of his superb brace on Friday night to knock off Charlotte FC with a 3-1 victory in the decisive Game 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series at Bank of America Stadium.

Clutch brace

Just as Alonso Martínez had in Game 1, Fernández Mercau provided a moment of brilliance to open the scoring in first-half stoppage time, a stunning solo run from within his own half to net his first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs goal.

“It was a special one. Like the first game of the sequence of three with Tico [Martínez]’s goal, this is a special one,” head coach Pascal Jansen told MLS Season Pass at halftime.

“It helps us a lot because it takes a little pressure off us, especially the first 15, 20 minutes, we were under pressure, dealing very hard with possession and keeping our calm. But throughout the game, we grew into it.”

Adding postgame, "The way we scored, also, it gives us a lot of energy, and it was a big slap in the face for Charlotte."

Early in the second half, Martínez proclaimed himself the match-winner for the 12th time this season, doubling the lead before Fernández Mercau sealed the victory in stoppage time with NYCFC’s third counterattacking goal of the night to complete his first MLS brace.

"I think the accuracy was by far on our side," praised Jansen.