Who's left? Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs teams, matchups & results

Thirteen (13) teams remain in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, continuing the journey towards MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
Here's everything to know as teams seek to advance from the Eastern Conference or Western Conference field, then raise the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.
Eastern Conference: 7 teams
- No. 1 Philadelphia Union
- No. 2 FC Cincinnati
- No. 3 Inter Miami CF
- No. 4 Charlotte FC
- No. 5 New York City FC
- No. 6 Nashville SC
- No. 7 Columbus Crew
Western Conference: 6 teams
- No. 1 San Diego FC
- No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- No. 3 LAFC
- No. 4 Minnesota United FC
- No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC
- No. 8 Portland Timbers
Bold italics indicate team has advanced to the Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
- (1) Philadelphia Union win series 2-0 vs. (8) Chicago Fire FC
- (2) FC Cincinnati vs. (7) Columbus Crew series tied 1-1
- (3) Inter Miami CF vs. (6) Nashville SC series tied 1-1
- (4) Charlotte FC vs. (5) New York City FC series tied 1-1
Western Conference
- (1) San Diego FC vs. (8) Portland Timbers series tied 1-1
- (2) Vancouver Whitecaps FC win series 2-0 vs. (7) FC Dallas
- (3) LAFC win series 2-0 vs. (6) Austin FC
- (4) Minnesota United FC up 1-0 vs. (5) Seattle Sounders FC
Eastern Conference
- Chicago Fire FC (8) win 3-1 vs. Orlando City (9)
Western Conference
- Portland Timbers (8) win 3-1 vs. Real Salt Lake (9)
Key dates
- Wild Card Matches: Wednesday, October 22
- Round One Best-of-3 Series: Friday, October 24 - Sunday, November 9
- Conference Semifinals: Saturday, November 22 - Sunday, November 23
- Conference Finals: Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30
- MLS Cup presented by Audi: Saturday, December 6
Key info
Eighteen (18) teams qualified for the postseason – the top nine from the Eastern Conference and the top nine from the Western Conference.
MLS Cup is hosted by the highest-ranked remaining team in the Supporters’ Shield standings, which is currently Shield winners Philadelphia Union.