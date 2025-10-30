Western Conference: What we learned in Game 1 & what comes next

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are underway! And for Round One, at least, we’re settling into a Best-of-3 grind in which we’ll see adjustments and counter-adjustments as underdogs try to pull off the upset and favorites try to hold serve and make it chalk.

With that in mind, let’s take a spin around the Western Conference and see what we saw in Game 1s.

Game 1 in a nutshell: Here was FC Dallas ’s only real attack of the night at BC Place. Sound up to hear the commentary at the end:

After Dallas’s Decision Day win at Vancouver, in which they were up a man for about 75 minutes, Thomas Müller scoffed at the idea that they’d come into the playoffs with more confidence. “We outplayed a team with almost 80 minutes 10 versus 11,” he said, and the implication was clear: Dallas had no shot if it was 11 vs. 11.

What I’m saying is Vancouver were ridiculously good. They went into this game knowing Dallas had one area of clear advantage – in the box, with DP striker Petar Musa matched up against the makeshift center-back pairing of Ralph Priso and Belal Halbouni – and never let them even sniff it. The three goals they scored understated how good they were in attack.

But neither guy was ever tight enough to Musa to actually win those second balls, so there were never any races to be off to. What propelled Dallas down the stretch was the partnership Farrington and Musa had in working together like that, both in the box and upfield. There’s also the simple fact that Farrington is also good at winning long balls – playing as a classic 9 – which sometimes lets Musa drop in and try to win the second ball, then play one of the wingbacks into space. And they can get off to the races that way.

From Dallas: Eric Quill will surely put Logan Farrington back in the starting XI. He rolled the dice by switching to a 3-4-2-1 with Sam Sarver and Anderson Julio underneath Musa, with the idea that they could win second balls (they launched a lot of long balls at Musa’s head) and get off to the races.

Bottom line is that the ‘Caps have been the ‘Caps against virtually all comers this year, and with Müller’s genius-level playmaking, you can’t sit deep and hope to absorb.

That probably includes Kenji Cabrera and Ryan Gauld , who are just super-sub wingers at this point (Cabrera got the night’s third goal) despite looking like two of the best players in the league at their respective spots.

From Vancouver: Priso was so good that maybe Jesper Sørensen sticks with him in the XI? I don’t think that’ll happen – Mathias Laborda will probably come back into the lineup now that his suspension’s been served – but these are the kinds of problems Sørensen’s dealing with. He has too many guys playing too well.

Now that he’s a wily old veteran, the legs have slowed only imperceptibly while the brain is quicker than ever. You could see him mapping San Diego’s early risk-taking, and so when there was a chance to be in the right spot to force a turnover and start a break, Chara was right on the spot:

But the thing about Portland is they have Diego Chara , and while Chara’s always gotten credit first and foremost for his field coverage – which is not wrong; at his peak, no d-mid in MLS history shrunk the pitch like he did – even as a younger player that incredible engine was paired with an A+ soccer brain and passing that was crisp and decisive, if never game-breaking.

Game 1 in a nutshell: This one wasn’t quite as one-sided as Vancouver’s steamrolling of Dallas, as SDFC outshot Portland 14-5 instead of 22-0. And Portland deserve a lot of credit for that, because a half-hour into proceedings it looked like this one could get more lopsided than what the ‘Caps did vs. FCD.

But what they have, both in Chara and a bunch of attackers who can run, is a way to turn the on-ball risks San Diego always take to their own benefit.

Los Niños are never going to stop getting on the ball in these spots; this kind of deep possession that draws the defense uphill is hard-wired into their DNA. Meanwhile, Portland have shown little ability, at virtually any point in the second half of the season, to build chances of their own.

Also, I should say James Pantemis ’s name here since, without him, it would have been a 4-0 ditch Portland were trying to dig out of. So here goes: James Pantemis.

Once again, Chara (build the statue!) was key in these moments, not just for his ability to play out of pressure but to properly weight those balls over the top. They’ll be on once again in this one.

The other point is that they need to release the wingers higher and earlier, which is how they started coming into the game in the second half and threatening to find an equalizer. San Diego are going to press the vast majority of the time they lose possession in the attacking third, and when a team presses like that, you can (if you’re smart and skilled) get behind them and (at the very least) dump the ball into the channels for someone to run down.

That said, San Diego’s best chances (and both goals) came from either patient final-third possession or set pieces. They’re really, really good in those phases of play, too.

It’s obviously worked – Anders Dreyer had one of the greatest seasons in league history – and my guess is it’ll keep working. The only decisions that Mikey Varas has to make are whether to start Onni Valakari as a false 9 instead of Corey Baird ( Luca de la Torre would then come into the XI at central midfield) and whether Chucky Lozano has been contrite enough to get back onto the pitch. The Mexican star has been out of the team for the past couple of weeks for internal disciplinary reasons (he reportedly threw a fit when he was subbed at halftime of a win at Houston in early October).

From San Diego: The point of having that deep possession is to, as stated, draw the defense uphill. Get them running away from their goal and then use your calm on the ball to play runners behind.

It obviously would have been. And honestly… look, there’s got to be frustration any time you create chances like this but don’t get the winner:

“The game went exactly how we prepared for it and what we trained,” Seattle ’s DP No. 10 said after the loss. “This is playoffs, and away from home we created enough chances to score at least a goal. One goal could be enough, in games like tonight, to win it.”

So yeah, Game 1 was about the Sounders looking like the 2025 Sounders, and Dayne St. Clair just being better. That continued into the shootout, which felt like a fait accompli given St. Clair’s record in PKs.

What to expect in Game 2

When: Monday, 10:45 pm ET

Monday, 10:45 pm ET Watch: MLS Season Pass, AppleTV, FS1, FOX Deportes

From Minnesota: They went away from the 4-4-2 with double false 9s they finished the season with and back to the 5-4-1, this time with Bongi Hlongwane (usually a wingback) playing up top. And Hlongwane almost turned the game on its head, getting into the open field and being at least a little bit unlucky not to draw a PK or a red (or both) on Jackson Ragen.

But yeah, the Loons were the Loons again: they were happy to sacrifice two-thirds of possession and field position for space to counter into. When they weren’t doing that, they were hitting on long throws and set pieces.

The only real question Eric Ramsay’s pondering, I’m sure, is whether DP No. 9 Kelvin Yeboah should go from the start. Everything else – the game model, the backline, the midfield, the total comfort relying on St. Clair in the game’s biggest moments – seems written in pen.

From Seattle: True story: Seattle were actually behind on xG until Danny Musovski got in for the game’s final 20 minutes. Now, Musovski is taking a beating in certain parts of Sounders fandom for not winning them the game with those two great chances he found. But the point is that before he was out there, nobody was finding those chances in the first place.

My stance on this is that Jordan Morris is a better overall soccer player than Musovski (which he showed by flexing into the right winger position once Musovski came on and being really good), but against a packed-in backline with three center backs? Well, Musovski’s actually a better No. 9 in that situation because his off-ball movement in tight spots is more clever. Morris really only throws one move (we’re talking off-ball stuff here) at a defender; Musovski will stack two or three right on top of each other, which is why he’s an xG machine.

The other big decision Brian Schmetzer has to make is on the left wing, where Georgi Minoungou’s got to get more than 10 minutes if they’re chasing a result. Paul Rothrock simply can not beat low block defenders with the ball the way Minoungou can, and folks: I freaking guarantee that Minnesota’s coming out in a low block.