Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Western Conference Semifinal

Vancouver Whitecaps FC and LAFC clash in the Western Conference Semifinals, providing a high-profile matchup in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 22 | 9:30 pm ET
Where
- BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia
The winner advances to the Western Conference Final against expansion side San Diego FC or Minnesota United FC. That game will be held on Nov. 29 or Nov. 30.
Unlike in the Round One Best-of-3 Series, Conference Semifinals utilize extra time (two 15-minute periods) if the game is tied after regulation. Then, if necessary, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.
- Standings: Western Conference No. 2
- Regular season: 63 points (18W-7L-9D)
Vancouver swept FC Dallas in Round One, continuing their sensational season under Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year runner-up Jesper Sørensen.
To advance, Vancouver will need another standout performance from Thomas Müller. The German superstar, acquired in August after a storied career with Bayern Munich, has delivered 9g/4a in 10 matches across all competitions.
Müller has raised the team's ceiling, alongside USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and 2025 MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon. They both slotted onto the 2025 MLS Best XI.
The Whitecaps will also hope striker Brian White recovers from his hamstring injury. He scored a team-best 16 goals during the regular season.
- Standings: Western Conference No. 3
- Regular season: 60 points (17W-8L-9D)
All eyes are on Son Heung-Min, who has 10g/4a in 12 games since joining LAFC in early August on an MLS-record transfer from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
The South Korean superstar has developed a dynamic partnership with Denis Bouanga, who's earned three straight Best XI nods. Bouanga was this year's Golden Boot presented by Audi runner-up, tallying 24g/9a during the regular season.
The Son-Bouanga partnership stayed rolling in Round One, as the Black & Gold swept Austin FC by a combined 6-2 score across two games.
Zooming out, LAFC are two wins away from their third MLS Cup appearance in four years – all under head coach Steve Cherundolo. They raised the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in 2022 by beating the Philadelphia Union, and fell short in 2023 vs. the Columbus Crew.