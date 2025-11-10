Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Western Conference Semifinal

Vancouver Whitecaps FC and LAFC clash in the Western Conference Semifinals, providing a high-profile matchup in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Unlike in the Round One Best-of-3 Series, Conference Semifinals utilize extra time (two 15-minute periods) if the game is tied after regulation. Then, if necessary, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

The winner advances to the Western Conference Final against expansion side San Diego FC or Minnesota United FC . That game will be held on Nov. 29 or Nov. 30.

The Whitecaps will also hope striker Brian White recovers from his hamstring injury. He scored a team-best 16 goals during the regular season.

Müller has raised the team's ceiling, alongside USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and 2025 MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon . They both slotted onto the 2025 MLS Best XI .

To advance, Vancouver will need another standout performance from Thomas Müller . The German superstar, acquired in August after a storied career with Bayern Munich, has delivered 9g/4a in 10 matches across all competitions.

Vancouver swept FC Dallas in Round One, continuing their sensational season under Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year runner-up Jesper Sørensen.

Standings: Western Conference No. 3

Western Conference No. 3 Regular season: 60 points (17W-8L-9D)

All eyes are on Son Heung-Min, who has 10g/4a in 12 games since joining LAFC in early August on an MLS-record transfer from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The South Korean superstar has developed a dynamic partnership with Denis Bouanga, who's earned three straight Best XI nods. Bouanga was this year's Golden Boot presented by Audi runner-up, tallying 24g/9a during the regular season.

The Son-Bouanga partnership stayed rolling in Round One, as the Black & Gold swept Austin FC by a combined 6-2 score across two games.