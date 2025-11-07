San Diego FC "playing for their lives" in Game 3

The New York Times once opined that “chaos is the resting state of Major League Soccer,” a tendency that gets dialed up that much further in the postseason.

“We are opposite teams, in my opinion. One team really wants to dictate the play with the ball and have the ball in play, and make it a game that's attractive, and the other team wants to not make it like that. And that's what makes this league so challenging, is that there are those disparities.”

“I always knew this league was crazy from the outside, but when you're in it every single day, you really start to live it,” SDFC sporting director and general manager Tyler Heaps told MLSsoccer.com Thursday afternoon as his side prepare for Sunday’s must-win Game 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series with the Timbers at Snapdragon Stadium (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

San Diego FC got a dose of that last weekend in their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs away match, a wild 2-2 affair at Portland ’s Providence Park decided by a penalty-kick shootout in front of the famed Timbers Army.

Crunch time

San Diego took four of six points off Portland during their historic debut campaign, finishing 19 points and seven standings places ahead of the Timbers, with an expected-goals total 15 better than PTFC's and a superior goal differential by a whopping margin of 30.

Yet such is the nature of the playoffs that they find themselves locked in a dogfight with the Rose City side that now hinges on 90 tense minutes to extend their dream debut season.

“We have guys that have never played in playoffs in their entire life, because we have guys coming in from foreign leagues that don't know what this is about,” noted Heaps. “So now, after the first two games, I think they realize that it's about this heightened sense of urgency. There's people playing for their lives. That's the reality that we're in right now: every game is a final. You either win or you're done. And so that's going to bring another sense of stress, I think, to the group.

“But I truly believe, and we train it every single day, that if we just focus on us and do what we know that we're very good at, we can beat anybody at any given day. I think we've proven that this year. We've beaten every single team in the West already, and that says something.”

It’s a timely stress test for the SDFC project. The intricate, methodical possession style installed by Heaps, head coach Mikey Varas & Co. took the Western Conference by storm, powering them to first place and setting new MLS records for points (63) and victories (19) by an expansion club.

All that meticulous work got pitched into a back-and-forth slugfest when Timbers boss Phil Neville threw caution to the wind with a barrage of attacking substitutions and a hyper-aggressive high press that MLSsoccer’s Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle labeled “goblin mode,” culminating in a delirious 98th-minute equalizer from young reserve Gage Guerra.

“What Phil did on the weekend was, in my opinion, suicidal,” said Heaps. “Yes, it worked, but going 1v1 all over the field, there's moments in that game where they’re 1-v-2 at the back, and I feel like we're always one pass away from a breakaway, but we just weren't sharp enough on the day, and that's on us.