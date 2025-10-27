Portland Timbers vs. San Diego FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

San Diego FC (No. 1) visit the Portland Timbers (No. 8) on Saturday in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, looking for a two-game sweep in their Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 1 | 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Where
- Providence Park | Portland, Oregon
Following a 2-1 victory in Game 1, San Diego are a win away from advancing to face Minnesota United FC (No. 4) or Seattle Sounders FC (No. 5) in the Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.
Should Portland force a Game 3, San Diego will host the decisive match on Nov. 9 at Snapdragon Stadium.
No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.
- Standings: Western Conference No. 8
- Regular season: 44 points (11W-12L-11D)
After a strong showing in their Wild Card win over Real Salt Lake, the Timbers couldn't spring the road upset in Game 1. Now, they're seeking a big win in front of the Timbers Army that forces a return to SoCal for a winner-take-all Game 3.
Head coach Phil Neville’s side will hope for another strong performance from goalkeeper James Pantemis, who made six saves in Game 1, as well as defenders Kamal Miller and Finn Surman.
Felipe Mora, who bagged a brace in the Wild Card victory, and Kristoffer Velde, who scored his first Timbers goal last Sunday, are in strong form. They'll look to combine with Antony and DP playermaker David Da Costa to keep their playoff hopes alive.
- Standings: Western Conference No. 1
- Regular season: 63 points (19W-9L-6D)
San Diego made history last weekend, winning their first-ever postseason match and setting up a chance to advance in Game 2.
Landon Donovan MLS MVP and MLS Newcomer of the Year finalist Anders Dreyer brought his stellar form into the playoffs, scoring the game-winning goal after Onni Valakari opened the scoring.
In front of a sold-out crowd, head coach Mikey Varas’ side held a majority of possession while limiting the visitors to just three shots on target.
However, Mexican international Chucky Lozano (disciplinary) was left out of the matchday squad in Game 1. Varas indicated Lozano could return to the lineup in Portland, adding more firepower to an already potent attack.