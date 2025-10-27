Portland Timbers vs. San Diego FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

San Diego FC (No. 1) visit the Portland Timbers (No. 8) on Saturday in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, looking for a two-game sweep in their Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.

No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

Should Portland force a Game 3, San Diego will host the decisive match on Nov. 9 at Snapdragon Stadium.

Following a 2-1 victory in Game 1, San Diego are a win away from advancing to face Minnesota United FC (No. 4) or Seattle Sounders FC (No. 5) in the Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

Standings: Western Conference No. 8

Western Conference No. 8 Regular season: 44 points (11W-12L-11D)

After a strong showing in their Wild Card win over Real Salt Lake, the Timbers couldn't spring the road upset in Game 1. Now, they're seeking a big win in front of the Timbers Army that forces a return to SoCal for a winner-take-all Game 3.

Head coach Phil Neville’s side will hope for another strong performance from goalkeeper James Pantemis, who made six saves in Game 1, as well as defenders Kamal Miller and Finn Surman.