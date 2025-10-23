Portland Timbers, Felipe Mora get groove back in Wild Card win

After a disastrous loss at home to San Diego FC on Decision Day, the Portland Timbers began their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign with their backs against the wall.
They responded emphatically, taking a 3-1 win over visiting Real Salt Lake in Wednesday's Wild Card match at Providence Park for the club's first playoff victory since 2021.
The win advances Portland to Round One, where they'll get a rematch with San Diego, this time in a Best-of-3 Series starting on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"I was really confident before the game," head coach Phil Neville said postgame. "I think I said to you on Sunday, when everyone was doom and gloom around the place, that I had every trust and belief in this set of players.
"...The focus and concentration on Monday and Tuesday meant that I slept for nine hours last night and three hours this afternoon because I was so confident."
Mora gets on track
Felipe Mora scored Portland's last playoff goal at Providence Park, a stoppage-time equalizer in a penalty-kick defeat to New York City FC in MLS Cup 2021.
Four years later, the Chilean striker delivered a crucial first-half brace to give Portland a lead they never relinquished.
"I'm so pleased for Pipe Mora," said Neville. "He had a little baby girl two, three days ago. He's been through the mill in terms of not being able to finish, not being able to score. And, you know with Pipe, once he starts scoring, he goes on a run."
Aside from advancing them to Round One, the result snapped a five-match winless run Portland endured to close out the regular season (0W-3L-2D).
With the playoffs offering a clean slate, Portland can take some positive momentum going into a tough series against No. 1-seeded San Diego.
"I'm glad to be back in the playoffs. Anything can happen in these moments, and I really believe we have a great team," Mora said post-match via a translator. "These are the real games now, the ones we all want to play in and do important things in."
Eyes on an upset
For defender Kamal Miller, who scored the third and result-sealing goal, getting back in the win column was cathartic after the late-season slide.
"If we'd played like we did tonight the whole season, we'd be a top four team easily and we'd be looking to host some playoff games," Miller said. "...I think it's important to celebrate these wins and to enjoy the wins.
"It's been a while and we've let a lot of games slip. Overall, we just needed to get that winning feeling again, and it feels really good."
While the Timbers will be the underdogs against San Diego, Neville said he's confident his side will be up for the occasion at Snapdragon Stadium.
"I've got a group of players there that I trust with my life," he said. "And that is a brilliant place to be as a manager... I will go to war for these players."