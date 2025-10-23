Portland Timbers, Felipe Mora get groove back in Wild Card win

They responded emphatically, taking a 3-1 win over visiting Real Salt Lake in Wednesday's Wild Card match at Providence Park for the club's first playoff victory since 2021.

After a disastrous loss at home to San Diego FC on Decision Day, the Portland Timbers began their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign with their backs against the wall.

"...The focus and concentration on Monday and Tuesday meant that I slept for nine hours last night and three hours this afternoon because I was so confident."

"I was really confident before the game," head coach Phil Neville said postgame. "I think I said to you on Sunday, when everyone was doom and gloom around the place, that I had every trust and belief in this set of players.

The win advances Portland to Round One, where they'll get a rematch with San Diego, this time in a Best-of-3 Series starting on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Mora gets on track

Felipe Mora scored Portland's last playoff goal at Providence Park, a stoppage-time equalizer in a penalty-kick defeat to New York City FC in MLS Cup 2021.

Four years later, the Chilean striker delivered a crucial first-half brace to give Portland a lead they never relinquished.

"I'm so pleased for Pipe Mora," said Neville. "He had a little baby girl two, three days ago. He's been through the mill in terms of not being able to finish, not being able to score. And, you know with Pipe, once he starts scoring, he goes on a run."

Aside from advancing them to Round One, the result snapped a five-match winless run Portland endured to close out the regular season (0W-3L-2D).

With the playoffs offering a clean slate, Portland can take some positive momentum going into a tough series against No. 1-seeded San Diego.