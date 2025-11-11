Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC: 5 biggest storylines for Eastern Conference Semifinal

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs intensity rises when the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC battle on Nov. 23 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FS1, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).
Here are five key storylines to know ahead of their Eastern Conference Semifinal clash at Subaru Park.
Whoever advances will meet FC Cincinnati or Inter Miami CF in the Eastern Conference Final, vying for the chance to compete in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
Philadelphia capped an unforgettable 2025 regular season by winning the Supporters' Shield, boasting the league's best record (20W-8L-6D) and an MLS-high 66 points.
But the Union are also looking to become just the ninth team to win the Shield and MLS Cup in the same campaign. In the last 13 years, only two clubs have managed to win both of MLS's most coveted trophies in the same season.
Philly can become the first team to join the exclusive club since LAFC in 2022. Coincidentally, that Black & Gold squad defeated the Union in one of the most memorable MLS Cups in history.
Statistically, no one in MLS has been more clutch than Alonso Martínez this season. NYCFC's Costa Rican striker finished the regular season with a league-high 10 game-winning goals and 17 overall.
But his difference-making goals didn't stop there. In NYCFC's Round One Best-of-3 Series against Charlotte FC, Martínez netted two goals, both of which went down as match-winning tallies.
Should NYCFC pull off another upset against Philly, it would come as no surprise if Martínez scored the game-defining goal.
"We're not superstars. I'm not a super coach. We don't care."
Those were head coach Bradley Carnell's words after Philadelphia's Supporters' Shield-clinching win over NYCFC in early October.
In a league where so many teams are highlighted by iconic names, the Union take pride in winning as a team, without one superstar leading the way.
Sixteen players have featured in at least 20 matches, and two goalkeepers have played at least 1,200 minutes. Eighteen players have scored a goal, and 10 players have more than five goal contributions. It's been success by committee for Philly all season long, often with homegrown talent leading the way.
Philly and NYCFC both turned the page following the 2024 season, respectively parting ways with former managers Jim Curtin and Nick Cushing. The Union opted to bring in former St. Louis CITY SC coach Bradley Carnell, while the Cityzens hired Pascal Jansen from Hungarian champions Ferencvárosi.
It's safe to say both teams have benefited greatly. Carnell led Philadelphia to the best record in the league and the club's second-ever Supporters' Shield title, while being named the 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year. Jansen led NYCFC to 56 points (17W-12L-5D) and a second consecutive Conference Semifinals appearance.
Two of the league's greatest tacticians will go head-to-head in this Eastern Conference Semifinal.
Positional battles will be crucial, perhaps none more so than at goalkeeper.
Andre Blake, one of MLS's most revered goalkeepers, is the likely starter for Philadelphia. The Jamaican international is a three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and has been a stalwart for Philly when healthy this year, keeping nine clean sheets and allowing just 17 goals.
For NYCFC, Matt Freese will be in between the posts. A former Union player, Freese made his breakthrough with the Cityzens. He's become one of the league's top 'keepers since joining New York City ahead of the 2023 season. He's having a successful season that saw him named a Goalkeeper of the Year finalist and fight for the USMNT starting job ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.